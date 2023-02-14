Xiaoxiang Morning News Changsha News On February 7, the 2023 Provincial Education Work Conference was held in Changsha (for related reports, see A3 on February 8). A few days ago, the Education Working Committee of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Hunan Provincial Department of Education issued the “Key Points of Work of the Hunan Provincial Department of Education of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China in 2023″ (hereinafter referred to as “Key Points of Work”), and proposed the construction of 400 township standardized boarding systems Schools, promoting high-quality and full employment of college graduates and other tasks.

The “Key Points of Work” proposes to implement the project of optimizing and improving the quality of preschool education resources, support the areas with concentrated population inflows and weak areas to increase reasonable public resources, and run township public center parks well. Carry out the certification of provincial demonstration kindergartens, strengthen the pilot work of game activities, further promote the scientific connection between young and primary schools, and improve the quality of preschool education. Strengthen the construction of special education schools, encourage counties and urban areas with a population of more than 200,000 to establish special education schools, and counties and urban areas with a population of less than 200,000 to set up special education classes according to local conditions. Increase the supply of pre-university and high school special education degrees. Accelerate the construction of special education resource centers to achieve full coverage of provinces, cities, counties, and schools. Actively develop integrated education, and carry out the establishment of Puter integrated education demonstration areas and demonstration schools.

The “Work Points” require that the high-quality and balanced development of compulsory education be accelerated. Implement a new round of compulsory education quality improvement projects, integrate 600 small-scale rural schools, build 400 township standardized boarding schools, and promote the construction of rural warm campuses. Deepen the reform of compulsory education school district system management and group school running. Implement the “School-to-School Pairing Assistance Action”. Start diagnostic monitoring of high-quality and balanced development of county-level compulsory education, and carry out regular monitoring of compulsory education quality covering the entire region. Guide and regulate the development of specialized education.

The “Work Points” also proposed to expand the supply of high-quality higher education resources, advance the establishment of colleges and universities in an orderly manner, vigorously improve the conditions for running colleges and universities, and gradually expand the scale of undergraduate and postgraduate training in provincial colleges and universities. Do a good job in the new round of degree authorization review.

Broaden market-oriented employment channels, make full use of policy positions, grassroots employment, and military service and other employment stabilization measures, and give full play to the role of entrepreneurship in driving employment and flexible employment. Accurately carry out assistance for key groups, and establish a registration system for the employment of college graduates. Carry out the supervision and inspection of the “top leader project” of employment and entrepreneurship in colleges and universities.

Reporter Luo Yige

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News