Build a data-based system to better play the role of data elements——The responsible comrade of the National Development and Reform Commission answers reporters’ questions

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 19th The construction of data infrastructure system is related to the overall situation of national development and security. The “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Building a Data Basic System to Better Play the Role of Data Elements” (“Twenty Articles on Data”) was released on the 19th. What are the overall considerations for the opinions? How to understand its connotation? The reporter interviewed the responsible comrades of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Q: What is the background of the introduction of the “Data Twenty”?

Answer: As a new type of production factor, data has the characteristics of intangibility and non-consumption, and can be copied infinitely at close to zero cost. It poses new challenges to traditional systems of property rights, circulation, distribution, and governance. It is urgent to build a system that adapts to the development of digital productivity. Production relations, constantly liberating and developing digital productivity. In accordance with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, the National Development and Reform Commission took the lead in researching and drafting the “Twenty Articles on Data”, formed a team of interdisciplinary experts, conducted in-depth research in many places, and absorbed relevant opinions from all sides. General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the twenty-sixth meeting of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, which deliberated and approved the “Twenty Articles on Data”.

Q: What is the significance of building a basic data system?

Answer: The establishment of a basic data system is a landmark, overall, and strategic measure for my country’s reform and opening up in the new era to continue to advance in depth. It is conducive to giving full play to the role of data elements, empowering the real economy, and promoting high-quality development; Make the digital economy stronger, better and bigger, respond to the technological revolution and industrial transformation, and build new advantages in international competition; it is conducive to coordinating distribution efficiency and fairness, promoting the development of the digital economy for the whole people to share the dividends of digital economy, and promoting the realization of common prosperity; it is conducive to improving the governance efficiency of data elements , to help modernize the national governance system and governance capabilities.

Q: How to understand the main content of the “Twenty Articles of Data”?

Answer: Grasp a main line. Adhere to the main line of promoting the compliance and efficient circulation and use of data and empowering the real economy, with the goal of fully realizing the value of data elements and promoting the development of the digital economy for all people.

Build four systems. Establish a data property right system that protects rights and interests and compliant use, explores a structural separation system for data property rights, and establishes a data property right system framework for the “three-right separation” of data resource holding rights, data processing and use rights, and data product management rights; Compliant and efficient data element circulation and trading system that combines both on and off-site, builds a data element market system that adapts to my country’s institutional advantages from four aspects: rules, market, ecology, and cross-border; establishes a data element income distribution that reflects efficiency and promotes fairness System, in the initial distribution stage, in accordance with the principle of “whoever invests, who contributes, who benefits”, promotes data element benefits to be reasonably tilted towards data value and use value creators, and in the second and third distribution stages, focuses on public interests and relative Vulnerable groups, prevent and legally regulate various risks and challenges such as market monopoly caused by the disorderly expansion of capital in the data field; establish a safe, controllable, flexible and inclusive data element governance system, and build a multi-party governance model coordinated by the government, enterprises, and society.

Promote four measures. Strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the construction of data-based systems; increase policy support to expand and strengthen data-based enterprises; actively encourage experimentation and exploration, and support Zhejiang and other regions and qualified industries and enterprises to try first; steadily promote the system Construction, and gradually improve the policies and standards for key links in major areas such as data property rights definition, data circulation and transactions.

Q: What are the relevant considerations in the “Twenty Data Articles” proposing the “separation of three rights” in data property rights?

Answer: In the process of data production, circulation, and use, individuals, enterprises, society, the state and other relevant subjects have different interest demands on data, and present the characteristics of complex symbiosis, interdependence, and dynamic changes. It is difficult for the traditional rights system framework to break through the data property rights dilemma.

The “Twenty Articles on Data” is oriented to solve the practical problems encountered by market players, innovate the concept of data property rights, dilute ownership, emphasize the right to use, focus on the circulation of data use rights, and creatively propose the establishment of data resource holding rights, data processing and use rights and The data property rights system framework of the “separation of three rights” of data product management rights builds a data property rights system with Chinese characteristics.

Q: What are the considerations for the “Twenty Data Articles” to propose the construction of a multi-level data trading market system?

Answer: Due to the complex characteristics of data, data transactions have challenges such as difficulty in confirming rights, difficulty in pricing, difficulty in mutual trust, and difficulty in supervision. The “Twenty Data Measures” proposed to strengthen the top-level design of data circulation transactions from the aspects of circulation rules, trading markets, and service ecology, establish data circulation access standard rules, explore and carry out the construction of a data quality standardization system; coordinate and optimize the planning and layout of national data trading venues, Introduce management measures for data trading venues, build a multi-level market trading system; cultivate two types of entities, data vendors and third-party professional service agencies.

Q: What are the arrangements for the next step in promoting the implementation of the “Twenty Measures on Data”?

A: The first is to improve the top-level design of policies. Focusing on the “Twenty Articles of Data”, we will continue to enrich and improve the institutional system and supporting policies in all aspects of data elements, and create a “1+N” data basic institutional system.

The second is to promote the implementation of pilot demonstrations. Carry out pilot demonstrations of the circulation and use of data elements in places and industries where conditions permit, promote the compliant and efficient circulation and use of public data, corporate data, and personal data, and empower the development of the real economy.

The third is to cultivate the data element market. Build a multi-level and diversified data element market ecosystem, coordinate the construction of the data transaction market, standardize the management of data transactions, and promote the separation of data transaction venues and data providers.

The fourth is to consolidate the infrastructure of data elements. Explore the construction of a national integrated data element registration and certificate storage platform, promote the layout of innovative platforms in the field of data elements, and promote the “East Number and West Counting” project in a three-dimensional manner, forming a data industry ecosystem that combines “computing power” and “data”.

The fifth is to strengthen the high-quality supply of data elements. Improve the public data authorization operation mechanism, formulate policies and regulations to promote the development and utilization of public data, serve social public management, and empower the development of the real economy. Improve the policy toolbox, guide large state-owned enterprises and large Internet companies to increase data circulation and use, and empower small and medium-sized enterprises to digitally transform.

The sixth is to strengthen the overall coordination of work. Give full play to the role of the inter-ministerial joint conference on the development of the digital economy, promote cross-regional, cross-departmental, and cross-level collaboration, regularly evaluate the construction of data infrastructure systems, make dynamic adjustments in due course, and promote the continuous enrichment and improvement of data infrastructure systems.