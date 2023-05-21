Build a new platform to open up new prospects—People from many countries positively comment on the fruitful results of the China-Central Asia Summit- China Daily

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 19, title: Building a new platform to open up new prospects – people from many countries positively commented on the fruitful results of the China-Central Asia Summit

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On the morning of May 19, President Xi Jinping presided over the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting. The heads of state comprehensively reviewed the history of friendly exchanges between China and the five Central Asian countries, summed up cooperation experience in various fields, looked forward to the direction of future cooperation, and agreed to focus on the future and work together to build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

People from many countries believe that this summit has drawn a blueprint for the future development of China-Central Asia relations. The fruitful results achieved at the summit have allowed the international community to see new prospects for future-oriented in-depth cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, and feel that the two sides are working together to create a better future for the world. Strong momentum injected by prosperity and stability.

The head of state leads the creation of a new platform for cooperation

President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries jointly planted six pomegranate trees, symbolizing the close solidarity and cooperation between China and Central Asia. All parties announced that taking this summit as an opportunity, the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting Mechanism will be formally established, and the summit will be held every two years.

The editor-in-chief of “Kazakhstan Industrial Daily” who reported on the summit in Xi’an, Korzhumbayev, said that this summit has epoch-making significance, and he is particularly concerned about the “China-Central Asia Summit Xi’an Declaration” signed at this summit, “this The declaration draws up a blueprint for the continued development of friendly relations between Central Asian countries and China.”

Talking about the achievements of the summit, the well-known Pakistani sinologist Syed Hassan Javed particularly emphasized the role of the head of state’s strategic leadership. He said that the official establishment of the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting mechanism is the inevitable result of the development of close relations between China and Central Asian countries, and has laid a good foundation for the two sides to open up new areas of cooperation in the future.

Andrey Grozin, director of the Central Asia and Kazakhstan Research Office of the Institute of the Commonwealth of Independent States of Russia, pointed out that in recent years, China has actively developed political dialogue and economic and trade cooperation with Central Asian countries. An important signal of dialogue and cooperation with Central Asian countries, “the formal establishment of the China-Central Asian Heads of State Meeting Mechanism will greatly promote the stability and development of the Central Asian region.”

This is the exterior scene of the China-Central Asia Summit Press Center taken on May 16. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bowen)

The China-Central Asia Summit is China‘s first major home diplomatic event this year, and it is also the first time that the heads of state of the six countries have held a summit in a physical form since the establishment of diplomatic relations 31 years ago. Dovletmelad Mamedov, an expert at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, said that the successful holding of the summit under the leadership of the heads of state of the six countries will surely benefit all parties and build a new foundation for the cooperation between Central Asian countries and China. new platform.

According to Tajikistan’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavkizoda, Central Asia has great potential for development. Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, are committed to exploring the potential of cooperation with China. The holding of this summit will promote Central Asia. The cooperation between the country and China has continued to deepen and be solid.

Deepening China-Central Asia cooperation is a strategic decision made with an eye to the future, in line with the general trend of the world, and in line with the expectations of the people. Ahmed Saeed, an expert on Chinese affairs in Egypt, said that China is committed to strengthening cooperation with Central Asian countries. President Xi Jinping has visited Central Asian countries many times, pushing bilateral relations to new heights. Taking this summit as an opportunity, bilateral relations will enter a new era, and Central Asian countries will also usher in new opportunities.

Mutual benefit and win-win open up new prospects for development

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 31 years ago, the relations between China and Central Asian countries have achieved leapfrog development, and fruitful cooperation projects have connected each other and continued to benefit the people in the region. People from many countries believe that this summit has opened up a bright new prospect for future mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.

“Chinese technology and China‘s solutions in agriculture, transportation, economy and other fields are of great significance to Central Asian countries, and the cooperation between the two parties under the framework of the ‘Belt and Road’ is very important.” Shafkat, an expert at the Central Asia Institute of International Studies in Uzbekistan Alinbekov said, “Building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future is in the interests of all parties in the region. This summit will inject new impetus into deepening and expanding cooperation between Central Asian countries and China in various fields.”

Taking the cooperation in the field of transportation between the two parties as an example, Mamedov said that in recent years, Central Asian countries and China have achieved fruitful results in cooperation in the field of transportation, which has promoted the development of regional logistics and tourism. Taking this summit as an opportunity, in addition to continuing to deepen cooperation in traditional fields such as economy, trade, and transportation, the two sides will also tap cooperation potential in fields such as smart agriculture, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.

On May 4th, in the 100-megawatt photovoltaic power plant in Kapchagai, Almaty, Kazakhstan, the staff monitored the situation of the solar cell phalanx. (Published by Xinhua News Agency, photo by Ospanov)

After carefully studying the cooperation plan in the “Xi’an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit”, Yersultan Zhansetov, a researcher at the Institute of World Economics and Politics in Kazakhstan, said that Central Asian countries and China plan to cooperate in a wide range of fields, which shows that both sides The cooperation has broad prospects, and it is believed that the relationship between the two parties will become closer and closer in the future.

In recent years, the relations between China and Central Asian countries have continuously reached new heights. Kyrgyz political scientist Edil Osmobetov feels the same way. “The joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative is particularly important to Central Asian countries. The cooperation between Central Asian countries and China has effectively improved the infrastructure construction level of regional countries and made great contributions to the modernization of Central Asian countries,” said Osmonbetov He said, “I look forward to the cooperation projects reached by the two sides after this summit will bear fruit, further promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and maintain regional stability and prosperity.”

Destiny and building a better world together

The “Xi’an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit” emphasized that all parties will take the tenth anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative as a new starting point, and strengthen the docking of the “Belt and Road” initiative with the initiatives and development strategies of the five Central Asian countries.

Avdonin, an analyst at the Belarus Institute for Strategic Studies, believes that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative will drive Central Asian countries to participate in global economic cooperation, help regional countries improve the quality of their labor force, solve employment problems, and achieve security and stability. It can also be used as a reference for neighboring countries. significance. Building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future is a vivid practice of China‘s promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

From the results reached at the summit, Stanislav Pritchin, a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences, is very optimistic about the prospect of joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the docking and cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union.

“The ‘Belt and Road’ initiative has created convenient conditions for trade among Central Asian countries, and also established a trade corridor for Central Asian countries to connect to the world.” Pritchin said, “This summit makes me look forward to the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ The docking cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union will produce a ‘multiplier effect’, which will bring more vitality to the economic and social development of the wider region.”

At the summit, all parties exchanged views on regional and international hotspot issues. In this regard, Osmobetov believes that Central Asia still faces threats such as extremism, separatism, and terrorism. It is believed that under the frameworks of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and CICA, Central Asian countries and China will make important progress in properly solving regional security issues and achieving stable development in the future.

Katarina Zakić, a senior researcher at the Serbian Institute of International Political Economy, believes that the summit “will further promote the stability and prosperity of Central Asia.” Zakich said that from the perspective of security, China and Central Asian countries uphold common values ​​and agree that regional and international disputes should be resolved peacefully. Taking this summit as an opportunity, all parties will work together to build a Central Asia free from conflict and forever peaceful, and inject more stability and certainty into the turbulent and changing world. (Comprehensive report by Xinhua News Agency reporters stationed abroad, note-takers: Tang Jiefeng, Xie Lin, Shang Jing)

