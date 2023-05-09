Build a solid ideological foundation and forge an iron army of politics and law (study ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and build new achievements)-Consumer Daily

The political and legal organs have solidly carried out the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era——

Since the launch of the theme education, the political and legal organs have implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, firmly grasping the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, consciously using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics Concentrate thoughts and cast souls, educate and guide the majority of political and legal officers to further understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenances”, forge loyalty, cleanness and responsibility The political and legal iron army of the new era.

Forging the iron army of politics and law is basically to use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to forge the soul and build a solid ideological foundation of absolute loyalty, absolute purity, and absolute reliability.

The Central Political and Legal Committee conscientiously performs the functions of leadership and management of political and legal work assigned by the Party Central Committee. It not only pays attention to internal institutions and directly affiliated units, but also pays attention to the theme education of central and provincial political and legal units. The plenary meeting of the Central Political and Legal Committee will convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the Party Central Committee’s various deployments on thematic education as the first topic, listen to the progress reports of the central political and legal units, and study and deploy deepening measures. Adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, vigorously promote investigation and research, vigorously stimulate the spirit of responsibility, and encourage the majority of police officers to pounce on their bodies and work hard. In conjunction with the Organization Department of the Central Committee and the Central Party School (National School of Administration), held a special seminar for leading political and legal cadres to learn and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics to forge a political and legal iron army. Comrades in charge conduct intensive training, and promote the theme education of the political and legal system to be in-depth and solid.

The Supreme People’s Court highlights problem orientation, practical effects, and leadership responsibilities in thematic education. Strengthen theoretical study, educate and guide all cadres and police officers to learn and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, and effectively use the positions, viewpoints and methods contained in them to guide practice, solve problems, and promote work. Formulate and publish the implementation plan of Daxing investigation and research, insist on combining investigation and research with daily judicial work and issues of concern to the people, strive for practical results, and resolutely put an end to “a gust of wind”, “two skins” and “false formalities”. Inspection and rectification insists on keeping the knife edge inward, insists on learning while checking and making corrections, and lists the problems found in the research and the problems that the masses strongly reflect, and rectifies them one by one.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate regards theoretical study as the top priority of thematic education, and does its best to study and implement the deepening, internalization and transformation of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The party group of the college formulates a theoretical study plan, studies and improves the study plan of the party group’s theoretical study center group, and formulates a theme education reading class plan. All departments of the government formulate study plans, compact study responsibilities, arrange at least half a day of concentrated study every week, and organize party members and cadres to read original works, learn original texts, and understand principles. Innovate methods and methods, and promote learning to go deep, go real, go to heart to go.

Forging a political and legal iron army, the goal is to dare to take responsibility, perform duties with due diligence, strive to promote the modernization of political and legal work, ensure national security and social stability, and let the people feel fairness and justice in every law enforcement act and every judicial case.

The Ministry of Public Security keeps in mind the fundamental political nature of “the party with the public security surname”, and unswervingly uses Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to cast its heart and soul. Combining the development of thematic education with the promotion of the work of the public security center, focusing on the specific issues that the people are urgently looking forward to, and focusing on doing things that benefit the people’s livelihood, things that warm the hearts of the people, and things that follow the people’s wishes. Carefully study and formulate a work plan, carry out investigation and research in Daxing of public security organs across the country, and the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security research and determine a number of key research topics, and the above-mentioned leaders will promote Daxing investigation and research. Targetedly improve and strengthen various measures for comprehensively and strictly controlling the party and the police, improve the long-term mechanism for rectifying wind and discipline, and strive to build a model institution that reassures the Party Central Committee and satisfies the people.

The Ministry of State Security actively explores and optimizes theoretical learning methods, adheres to the “five-learning linkage” of leadership-led learning, individual self-study, branch-based learning, layered research, and actual combat inspection, and conducts hierarchical learning and training seminars on Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics , strive to expand the coverage of learning, enhance the effectiveness of learning, and promote the full coverage of the party’s innovative theory, learning, seminars, and training. Combining with the actual situation, organize and carry out “Learning Achievement Evaluation”, “Research Achievement Exchange”, “Practice Achievement Assessment”, “Rectification Achievement Demonstration”, and “Rules and Regulations” to check the quality with high standards and strict requirements to control the responsibility , to ensure a good long-term effect with the effective system.

The Ministry of Justice has successively held party group meetings, mobilization and deployment meetings, and theme education “big lecture halls”, etc., to solidly promote the deepening and solid implementation of theme education. It is planned to use 3 months to focus on rotation training of in-service and retired party members and cadres directly under the Ministry, and encourage all party members and cadres to read the original works, learn the original text, and understand the principles, so as to build the soul with learning, increase wisdom with learning, use learning to be righteous, and use learning Learn to promote work. Hold a collective research symposium, sort out the research topics, benchmark against the strategic deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the problem orientation, conduct in-depth investigation and research on prominent issues that restrict the development of judicial administration in the new era, and promote thematic education to achieve practical results .

(People’s Daily reporters Zhang Cong, Zhang Tianpei, Wei Zhezhe, Ni Yi, Qi Yukun)

“People’s Daily” (version 01, May 9, 2023)