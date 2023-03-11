BY: JORGE ELISEO CABRERA CAICEDO

As planned, the opposition to Minister Corcho’s health reform project was presented by the Conservative, Liberal and U parties, government parties. Without the votes of the parliamentarians of these parties, the project initially presented by the government for the nationalization of health, will not prosper.

The president of the conservatism Efraín Cepeda reaffirmed that the EPS will be maintained with a change in the rules. He said that it is necessary to “Build on what has been built because the government’s proposal proposed a clean slate.” He added “One of the first points is that it be a mixed system.”

The EPS will be renamed Health and Life Managers. The resources will be transferred directly to the Clinics and hospitals.

Likewise, Senator Cepeda stated that by the mere fact that Conservatism is the government party, it does not mean notaries. We have the capacity to dissent within the government”.

The position of the aforementioned parties has become clear, as well as that of the Democratic Center and Radical Change, who had already presented separate reform projects.

Consequently, Minister Corcho will have to reduce her to “arrogance”, and accept that the Congress of the Republic has the last word to approve the laws, without executive impositions.

On the other hand, it is alarming how the illegal armed groups are showing off their force and territorial control in order to negotiate total peace.

The truth must be known about what happened in the wells and what is happening in other regions of the country.