Building a Beautiful and Ecologically Livable Village: The Success of Liaohepo Town in Nanyang City

Liaohepo Town in Wolong District, Nanyang City has recently made great strides in improving its rural living environment. With clean streets, beautiful farmyards, and pleasing cultural walls, the town has embraced environmental improvement and ecological livability.

The efforts to enhance the rural living environment in Liaohepo Town have been focused on the establishment of a “five-star” branch. The town has placed a strong emphasis on party building leadership, advanced planning, and deepening the rural revitalization. This has resulted in improved quality and livability in the area.

One of the key strategies employed was strengthening the leadership of party building and fostering cooperation between cadres and the masses. The town has assigned the secretary of the branch as the person responsible for the improvement of the living environment. By implementing a party building demonstration mechanism, the town has successfully mobilized the participation of the masses in various activities such as health inspections, evaluations of gardens, and implementing the responsibility system of “Three Guarantees in front of the door” (sanitation, greening, and order). This has fostered a model of party-mass interaction, promoting co-governance, co-construction, and sharing between town and village cadres and the public.

The town also prioritized planning before implementing development initiatives. A planning committee was established, and planning and construction specialists were appointed. Village planning was scientifically compiled, focusing on aspects such as road hardening, greening, cultural facilities, sanitation renovation, and house facades. The completion of village planning for 9 administrative villages is currently at a rate of 90%.

To improve infrastructure, Liaohepo Town has increased capital investment. Over 15,000 party members, cadres, cleaning personnel, volunteers, and the public have been mobilized to clean up and renovate more than 40 natural villages. This has included renovating 620 toilets, rectifying over 780 garbage belts, random constructions, and broken walls, and completing various other projects such as pond construction and countryside beautification. The town has also invested over 1.3 million yuan in funds to pave road hardening, purchase energy-saving street lamps, build new flower beds, and create green belts. Additionally, the town has undertaken the construction of a national reserve forest project, planting millions of tree species and creating water storage facilities.

Looking ahead, Liaohepo Town aims to continue its efforts to improve the living environment. The town plans to integrate the establishment of the “five-star” branch with ongoing environmental improvement initiatives. By setting high standards and strict requirements, the town plans to create an even more beautiful and livable environment, showcasing their ecological achievements and further enhancing their reputation as a “Drunk and Beautiful Riverside.”

