Building a Beautiful China: Achievements and Challenges in Hubei Province’s Ecological Development

The next five years will mark a crucial period for the construction of a beautiful China, as emphasized by Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission during his speech at the National Ecological Environment Protection Conference held in Beijing.

During the conference, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to implement the concept of socialist ecological civilization with Chinese characteristics in the new era. He stressed the importance of putting the construction of a beautiful China at the forefront of the country’s agenda, as well as achieving remarkable results in improving the urban and rural living environment.

Hubei, as a big ecological province, has been implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization earnestly. The province has been actively learning and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, considering it as a significant political task. Hubei has also compiled and implemented a comprehensive river basin management outline and overall development plan, promoting co-construction, co-governance, and sharing.

Shennongjia, located in the northwest of Hubei Province, is a shining example of the province’s efforts in ecological conservation. It is the only administrative region named after a “forest area” in China and serves as a national pioneer zone for building a new development pattern. With continuous improvements in ecological carrying capacity, attractiveness, competitiveness, and development, Shennongjia is creating a green miracle.

An example of the success of Shennongjia’s ecological conservation efforts can be seen in the population growth of the Shennongjia golden monkeys. From an estimated 500 in the late 1970s, the population has expanded to more than 1,470, with the monkey’s habitat area increasing from 120 square kilometers to 350 square kilometers. This population growth is a testament to the continuous improvement of Shennongjia’s ecological environment and its rich biodiversity.

Shennongjia was officially included in the “World Heritage List” in 2016, becoming Hubei’s first and China‘s 11th World Natural Heritage Site. To effectively protect this natural heritage site, Shennongjia has benchmarked against international conventions on world natural heritage, improved protection and management laws and regulations, and established scientific research platforms.

Additionally, Shennongjia has achieved significant improvements in forest protection and fire prevention, with no major forest fires occurring for 43 consecutive years. The forest coverage rate has also increased from 88% to 91.12%, and the habitat area of the flagship species, golden monkey, has expanded as well. The air and water quality in Shennongjia remain top-notch, maintaining the province’s first place in air quality and a 100% water quality compliance rate.

Another success story in Hubei is the restoration and protection of the Dajiuhu Wetland, which is often compared to Hulunbeier in Hubei and a dream-like Shangri-La. Previously scarred by over-exploitation and pollution, the wetland has undergone restorative protection, with more than 400 households being relocated to ensure its preservation. The lakes and wetlands of Dajiuhu now present a beautiful picture of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

As Hubei Province continues to prioritize ecological conservation and implement sustainable development practices, it sets an example not only for other Chinese provinces but also for the world. With the construction of a beautiful China remaining a top priority, Hubei’s efforts in ecological civilization and conservation will contribute significantly to the country’s overall development and national rejuvenation.

