On August 15th, my country will celebrate the first National Ecological Day, marking a significant milestone in the construction of ecological civilization. This day holds great importance as it demonstrates our country’s commitment to promoting the development of a beautiful China in the new era.

Eighteen years ago, during an inspection in Yucun, Comrade Xi Jinping, then Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, proposed the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains.” Today, this concept has become deeply ingrained in the hearts of the Chinese people and guides the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

In various parts of the country, notable achievements have been made in ecological conservation. In Jiange County, Sichuan Province, the Cuiyun Corridor protects ancient trees diligently, ensuring their survival and contributing to the green landscape. Tianhan Wetland Park in Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province has transformed from a sewage area into a delightful haven for citizens. The Yangtze River Basin is witnessing a significant improvement in water quality, with a target of 98.1% of state-controlled sections achieving good water quality by 2022.

These examples represent a new chapter in the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, as forests, gardens, and rivers thrive side by side. The construction of a beautiful China is now a prominent aspect in building a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation.

As a developing country with a population of over 1.4 billion people, China is focused on becoming an ecological civilization and a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious, and beautiful. The impact of this transformation is not only significant within China but also has global implications.

The efforts to combat desertification are worth mentioning. General Secretary Xi Jinping recently presided over a symposium promoting the comprehensive prevention and control of desertification and the construction of key ecological projects in Inner Mongolia. The State Forestry and Grassland Administration has also launched the Horqin and Hunshandake Sandy Land Annihilation Wars, aiming to control desertification in these regions. The plan for the sixth phase of the “Three North” project, as well as the Battle of the Yellow River’s “Jizi Bend” and the Horqin and Hunshandake sandy land annihilation battles, are actively being prepared.

Throughout the years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently emphasized the importance of ecological civilization in various parts of China. This has resulted in a deeper understanding of the construction of ecological civilization and significant progress in rectifying ecological and environmental issues.

China‘s achievements in air pollution control are commendable. With a systematic approach that tackled industries, dust, vehicles, and coal burning, the concentration of PM2.5 in Beijing dropped from 89.5 micrograms per cubic meter to 30 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022. This impressive improvement in air quality has positioned China as the country with the fastest rate of improvement worldwide.

The construction of a beautiful China is an ongoing battle that requires continuous efforts. The country is determined to address environmental pollution and promote systematic governance across mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grasslands, and deserts.

China‘s transformation towards ecological civilization is not just a response to environmental challenges but also an active effort to change mindsets and consolidate responsibilities. By enhancing the consciousness and initiative of the entire party and the whole country, China aims to achieve a major transformation from passive response to active action.

Significant progress has been made in the rectification of the Lianjiang River in Guangdong Province, which has gone from being black and smelly to Class IV water quality. Efforts are also underway in Shanxi Province to create a green steel enterprise with ultra-ultra-low emissions.

The celebration of the first National Ecological Day serves as a reminder of the progress made in the construction of ecological civilization. China‘s commitment to preserving the environment, promoting sustainable development, and achieving a beautiful country is evident. The efforts to create a harmonious coexistence between man and nature will benefit both present and future generations, making the sky bluer, the land greener, and the water clearer.

