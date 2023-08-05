Title: General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Commitment to High-Quality Development Benefiting the People

In a recent statement, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that high-quality development should prioritize meeting the growing needs of the people for a better life. This commitment to benefiting the people is an essential requirement for the Communist Party of China to build a party for the public and govern for the people.

To demonstrate this commitment, CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” program has launched a series of plans focusing on people’s livelihood and happiness. Through these initiatives, the government aims to understand the desires and aspirations of the people, working together to fulfill their needs.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently shown concern for the well-being of the people. He regularly visits rural areas and urban communities to understand their living conditions and address their concerns. During his visits, he listens to the people’s opinions and ensures their participation in decision-making processes, such as the planning of new villages and the renovation of shantytowns.

One notable example is General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Banyan New Village in Qinghai Province in August 2016. He inspected the housing area, structure, and construction quality, while also engaging with the residents to understand their living conditions. He emphasized the importance of consulting farmers and involving them in relocation and construction projects, all the while ensuring the development of production, employment promotion, and basic public services.

Similarly, General Secretary Xi Jinping recognized the significance of renovating shantytowns during his visit to Qingshan District in Wuhan City in April 2018. He acknowledged the progress made in improving the living conditions of over 40,000 people in the district and stressed the importance of continued efforts in this area.

In his pursuit of improving the lives of the people, General Secretary Xi Jinping has also addressed the challenges of transforming old cities. He recognized the unique requirements and desires of different communities during a visit to Beijing’s hutongs in February 2014. Five years later, he witnessed the successful transformation of the alleys in Qianmen East District, demonstrating the government’s commitment to providing convenient and modern living conditions for the residents.

The Chinese government has made significant strides in housing development and poverty alleviation efforts. The “housing, housing, not speculation” principle has been implemented, ensuring long-term real estate management and prioritizing the construction of housing security and supply systems. As a result, millions of households in poverty have had their dilapidated houses renovated, allowing them to flourish in new homes suited for their needs.

The commitment to providing quality housing extends to the shantytown reconstruction efforts. During the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, more than 23 million housing units have been rebuilt, and over 50 million residents have transitioned from unsuitable living conditions in shantytowns to spacious and comfortable resettlement houses.

Looking ahead, the government aims to construct 3.3 million units of indemnificatory rental housing across the country by 2022. Additionally, more than 38 million individuals in need will have access to public rental housing by the end of 2021.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s dedication to enhancing the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security remains unwavering. Through ongoing efforts to address the housing needs of the people, the Chinese government is working towards fulfilling the “dream of living in peace” for its citizens.