Building a Cooperation Platform for Multinational Companies: A New Chapter for Hunan’s Development

Representatives of multinational companies gathered in Changsha, Hunan for a roundtable meeting and exchange event during the “Multinational Company Hunan Tour” on October 13. The meeting aimed to build a cooperation platform for multinational companies and promote development initiatives.

Over 120 multinational entrepreneurs from 79 countries, along with representatives from international organizations, business associations, experts, scholars, and leaders from central units in Hunan attended the event. The goal was to foster collaboration between multinational companies and Hunan.

The business environment in Hunan was highlighted as a key factor for attracting investment and fostering innovation. Yin Feng, president of Bosch (China) Investment Co., Ltd., emphasized the infrastructure, talent services, and government support provided by the Hunan Provincial Government. Walmart also praised Hunan’s advantageous geographical location and favorable innovation and entrepreneurship environment.

Foreign investment in Hunan has been on the rise, with 232 new foreign-funded enterprises established in the province in the first eight months of this year. The sources of foreign investment are also becoming increasingly diverse.

To achieve win-win results, Hunan has established a roundtable conference system for foreign-invested enterprises. The “Multinational Company Hunan Tour” event was the first of its kind, serving as an important platform for multinational companies to exchange ideas and seek cooperation.

Representatives from various multinational companies expressed their commitment to cooperating with Hunan. Aeon Mall plans to open five large shopping malls in Changsha, while CP Group aims to deploy a comprehensive “farm to table” industry chain model. Orsondo Medical, Schaeffler, and BiDi Medical Equipment also expressed their intentions to contribute to Changsha’s development as a global R&D center city.

In pursuit of its win-win goal, Hunan has improved its investment policy system and established a roundtable system for foreign-funded enterprises. This ensures regular discussions between the government and businesses, facilitates the resolution of pressing issues, and promotes effective communication and consultation.

With the successful “Multinational Company Hunan Tour” event, Hunan is poised for a brighter future of collaboration and development with multinational companies.

(First instance: Xie Zhenhua; Second instance: Jiang Jun; Third instance: Xie Feng)

