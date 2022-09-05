On the morning of September 5, the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week in Taikang County, Henan Province was held in the County People’s Square. Si Chunrong, Member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, Minister of Propaganda and Deputy County Mayor, Shi Wei, Deputy County Mayor and Chief of Public Security, and Wang Zhengyi, Chairman of the County Federation of Trade Unions, attended the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony was presided over by Ma Jing, director of the Cyberspace Administration of the County Party Committee.

At 8:30 am, the opening ceremony started on time. On the square, more than 300 people lined up neatly in seven square teams, including the Internet industry team, the self-media association team, the township propaganda committee team, the student team, the public security police team, and the volunteer association team. Everyone was in high spirits and high spirits.

Ma Jing introduced that this Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week has a total of 7 days. After the opening ceremony, activities such as Campus Day, Telecommunications Day, Rule of Law Day, Finance Day, Youth Day, and Personal Information Protection Day will also be held to help residents strengthen their networks. Risk prevention awareness, popularize network security knowledge, and improve network protection skills.

At the opening ceremony, Wang Yimi, a student of Taikang No. 1 High School Affiliated School, read out the proposal to protect network security.

Shi Wei made arrangements for the 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week. Shi Wei pointed out that maintaining network security is the common responsibility of the whole society, which requires the joint participation of the government, enterprises, social organizations, and netizens.

Shi Wei emphasized that all townships and units in the county should carry out in-depth “seven progress” activities such as network security entering the community, entering the campus, and entering the government, answering the network security issues of public concern, actively publicizing network security laws and regulations, and vigorously popularizing network security knowledge. , to enhance the ability of the general public to resist and guard against cybersecurity threats. At the same time, all units should innovate content, enrich forms, make good use of online and offline publicity channels, adopt graphic, cartoon, video and other publicity forms, explore the use of advanced information technology to carry out network security experiential education, continue to expand the influence of publicity, and guide all sectors of society. Extensive participation, work together to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Finally, Shi Wei announced the opening of the 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week in Taikang County. After the opening ceremony, the participating leaders visited the network security publicity and education exhibition board.

It is reported that the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week in Taikang County will be organized by the County Party Committee Network Information Office, the County Party Committee Propaganda Department, the County Education Bureau, the County Public Security Bureau, the Taikang Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, the Taikang County Federation of Trade Unions, the County Women’s Federation, and the Taikang County Committee of the Communist Youth League. , County Financial Work Center and other 33 departments jointly organized.

