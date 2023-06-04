Building a Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation and Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning between Chinese and Foreign Civilizations—General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development has aroused enthusiastic responses among overseas Chinese sons and daughters_中国网

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 4th Topic: Building a Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation and Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning between Chinese and Foreign Civilizations——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development has aroused enthusiastic responses among overseas Chinese sons and daughters

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing a few days ago and delivered an important speech. Over the past few days, overseas Chinese sons and daughters have said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech has pointed out the direction for more vigorously promoting the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics. They will take on new cultural missions, strengthen their cultural self-confidence, and better demonstrate China Culture, making greater contributions to the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation and the promotion of exchanges and mutual learning between China and other countries in the world.

Take on new cultural missions to build the modern civilization of the Chinese nation

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that Chinese culture has a long history and Chinese civilization is extensive and profound. Only with a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the history of Chinese civilization can we more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, more effectively promote the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

Hu Lanbo, president of Italy’s “World China” magazine, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech reflects the great importance attached to the inheritance and development of Chinese culture. Guiding significance.

“Overseas Chinese sons and daughters can play a unique role in inheriting and developing China‘s excellent traditional culture and promoting cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries. As General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out, we must continue the historical context and write contemporary chapters with the righteousness and vigor of keeping upright and innovative.” ” Hu Lanbo said.

Xia Changwei, President of the China-Greece Investors Association, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward requirements such as strengthening cultural self-confidence, insisting on following our own path, and adhering to integrity and innovation. We must base ourselves on the great historical practice and contemporary practice of the Chinese nation, and adopt an open and inclusive attitude Inherit and develop the excellent traditional Chinese culture, while actively promoting exchanges and integration with other cultures, and contribute to the cultivation and creation of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Sheng Xuemei, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at Minsk State Linguistic University in Belarus, believes that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly reveals the inherent laws of cultural inheritance and development, and points out the direction for the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

“In the face of the current complex international situation, we must, on the basis of inheriting and carrying forward traditional culture, enrich and develop the connotation of cultural construction, improve the level of cultural construction, enhance cultural self-confidence, and contribute Chinese solutions and Chinese wisdom to world peace and development. “Sheng Xuemei said.

Uphold openness and inclusiveness to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that there are many important elements in China‘s excellent traditional culture, which jointly shape the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization.

Su Yantao, chairman of CAFF and CATF, has been engaged in the international dissemination of Chinese culture for more than 30 years. He said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly summarized many important elements of China‘s excellent traditional culture, and pointed out the direction for joint efforts to create a new culture belonging to our era and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

Su Yantao said that he will continue to play the bridge role of the China-US Film Festival and the China-US TV Festival in the cultural exchanges between China and the United States, and promote the exchange and mutual learning of Chinese and world cultures on the platform of light and film art.

Li Baosheng, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in his speech that the Chinese civilization has the outstanding characteristics of continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness and peace. Inheriting and developing the excellent traditional Chinese culture will further enhance national self-confidence and cohesion, and provide valuable spiritual motivation for the realization of Chinese-style modernization.

“In the daily teaching of the Confucius Institute, local students agree with the concept of the world and morality in traditional Chinese culture such as ‘the world is the common people’ and ‘the people are the foundation of the country’, and they believe that these contents allow them to understand China‘s governance in the new era more clearly The concept of governance and the concept of foreign exchanges, and an understanding of Chinese-style modernization.” Li Baosheng said.

Tang Qishan, executive director of the Japan-China Cultural Association, said that the outstanding peace of Chinese civilization determines that the Chinese people love peace and that China will not impose its own values ​​and political system on others. “As cultural workers, we must work hard to tell Chinese stories from the perspective of history and culture, so that more foreign friends can understand Chinese culture and Chinese values.”

“The outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization not only allow us to better understand the rich heritage of Chinese civilization, but also guide us to the future,” said Marjan Yelken, a doctoral student and assistant researcher at the Department of Linguistics, St. Petersburg State University, Russia. Chinese students studying in Russia, see our cultural innovation is full of vitality, see our culture shining on the world stage, attracting foreign friends to understand and learn, I am deeply proud of it.”

Deeply understand the spirit of the speech and do a good job in cultural communication

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is our new cultural mission in the new era to continue to promote cultural prosperity, build a culturally powerful country, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation from a new starting point.

Cui Jie, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Dakar in Senegal, said that the outstanding inclusiveness of Chinese civilization makes Chinese civilization have a broad vision and rich connotations. “We will deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, spread Chinese culture with heart, tell Chinese stories with emotion, show China‘s image with actions, and allow Chinese and African civilizations to communicate more fully.”

With the help of the Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica, the Costa Rica China-Colombia Cultural Education Center has held activities such as “Chinese Bridge” and Chinese Culture Week. It also jointly launched the “We Speak Chinese” project with the Ministry of Education of Costa Rica, realizing the normalization of Chinese language courses in Costa Rica’s basic education and systematization. Song Xiaoning, chairman of the center, said: “We will use higher standards to do a good job in promoting Chinese culture overseas, promoting cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and foreign countries, deepening local people’s understanding of China, and stimulating their interest in Chinese culture.”

Wu Changli is the translator of the 27th batch of Chinese medical aid team to Algeria, and he is also a doctoral candidate at the School of Foreign Languages ​​and Literature of Wuhan University. He said that as a scholar who studies people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Africa and a member of the foreign aid medical team, he will work with his colleagues to promote cultural exchanges between China and Africa while carrying out medical assistance, and to deepen the friendship between the two peoples.

Han Shenglong, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech provided them with fundamental guidance for the next stage of work, “We will continue to promote cultural exchanges and mutual civilizations through the Confucius Institute. Learn from it and contribute to the promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

[Responsible editor: Zhan Yuquan]