Building a Strong Cyber Security Defense Line: Highlights from Liaoning Province’s Cybersecurity Publicity Week

Liaoning Province Concludes Cybersecurity Publicity Week with Online and Offline Activities to Strengthen Network Security

September 19, 2023

The recently concluded Cybersecurity Publicity Week in Liaoning Province saw a successful combination of online and offline activities aimed at building a strong defense line for network security. The event, which lasted from September 11 to September 17, focused on improving the network security protection skills of all individuals and creating awareness throughout society.

With the theme “network security for the people, network security depends on the people,” the event featured a total of 6 theme activities and 6 theme day activities. The goal was to actively engage the entire province in understanding and implementing effective network security measures.

One of the highlights of the event was the Cyberspace Affairs Office of the Provincial Party Committee-led Cybersecurity Prize-winning Knowledge Competition. This competition was held simultaneously in 14 prefectures and cities, as well as in six key areas: education, finance, information and communications, rule of law, youth, and personal information protection. A remarkable 501,000 participants from across the province took part in the competition, generating a significant increase in knowledge and skills related to network security.

Recognizing the importance of educating young people about cybersecurity, the “First Youth Cybersecurity Skills Challenge” was organized by the Provincial Department of Education and the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League. This challenge attracted 103,530 students from 925 primary and secondary schools in the province. The competition aimed to popularize cybersecurity knowledge among young people, encourage their interest in the subject, and inspire them to contribute to building a cyber power.

To further enhance public understanding of network security, the Provincial Cyberspace Administration organized special lectures conducted by network security experts throughout the province. These lectures were held in various cities and key industries in an “online + offline” format, allowing for widespread participation. Over 1.86 million individuals took part in the lectures, thereby improving the overall network security literacy and skills of the population.

Moreover, an activity was organized to collect outstanding network security cases and publicity works. These selected works will be promoted and showcased on provincial news websites, municipal bus TVs, outdoor large screens, and other platforms during the publicity week. This initiative aims to mobilize the public to actively engage in creating network security awareness.

The event received an enthusiastic response from all sectors of society, with the network security promotional products, real-life network security cases, and various publicity activities being well received. Moving forward, the province aims to continue innovating cybersecurity management methods, strengthening cybersecurity law enforcement, and regularly conducting cybersecurity publicity activities. By doing so, they hope to create a safer and more secure cyberspace for the people.

In conclusion, the Cybersecurity Publicity Week in Liaoning Province was a resounding success, effectively raising awareness and improving network security skills among the population. With the active participation of individuals and organizations, the province is taking significant strides to build a strong defense line against cyber threats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

