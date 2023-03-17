Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News In order to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, solidly promote the protection of the rights and interests of financial consumers, and enhance the satisfaction of financial consumers, Huaan Insurance Chongqing Branch actively organized the “3.15” consumption The series of activities of the education publicity week for the protection of rights and interests of investors are carried out in various ways online and offline, focusing on key groups and hot issues, and helping to create a harmonious, healthy and honest financial consumption environment.

Co-sign the service commitment letter to create an honest consumption environment

In order to further promote honest management, enhance employees’ awareness of honest sales and claim settlement services, and earnestly safeguard consumer rights and interests, on March 14, Huaan Insurance Chongqing Branch organized and carried out the service commitment of “Building an Honest Consumption Environment and Boosting Financial Consumption Confidence” In the co-signing activity, the sales staff and claims personnel of the branch company solemnly signed the insurance sales service commitment letter and the insurance claim settlement service commitment letter, and jointly swore to promise: “Adhering to the service concept of ‘arriving three minutes earlier than the relatives of customers who are in danger’, wholeheartedly Serve customers, abide by laws, regulations, and industry rules, resolutely safeguard the rights and interests of consumers, and jointly build an honest consumption environment.” Through the co-signing activity, employees are more aware of their job responsibilities and obligations as an insurance sales and claim settlement personnel, which enhances employees’ customer service awareness and continuously improves customer service capabilities.

Co-sign the service commitment.Photo provided by Huaan Insurance Chongqing Branch Hualong.com

Focus on key groups to boost consumer confidence

During the “3.15” consumer rights protection education publicity week, in order to encourage the public to participate in it, Huaan Insurance Chongqing Branch and its affiliated agencies went deep into local communities and campuses, focusing on key groups such as “one old, one young and one new”, respectively. A series of publicity activities were carried out for the elderly, new citizens, college students, and the disabled. Through activities such as entering the business circle, entering schools, entering nursing homes, entering the community, and carrying out general manager reception days, etc., distribute publicity leaflets and explain cases to consumers, and at the same time publish “Speaking of Risks with Cases” and “Preventing Telecoms” on the branch’s WeChat public account “Fraud” and other publicity and education information, publicize the eight basic rights and interests of financial consumers, prevent telecommunications and network fraud, stay away from illegal campus loans, insurance and financial knowledge, etc., and help consumers stay away from fraud, misleading, illegal fundraising, money laundering and other illegal financial activities. Take practical actions to enhance consumers’ self-protection awareness and boost consumers’ confidence in financial consumption.

Carry out a series of promotional activities.Photo provided by Huaan Insurance Chongqing Branch Hualong.com

Improving Service Quality and Protecting Consumer Rights and Interests

Huaan Insurance Chongqing Branch will actively fulfill its social responsibilities, further improve the working mechanism of consumer rights protection, adhere to customer-centricity, enhance employees’ service awareness, enhance employees’ professional capabilities, and provide consumers with more convenient and professional services. At the same time, we will continue to do a good job in financial publicity and education, and help consumers share a harmonious and healthy financial environment.