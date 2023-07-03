Building a communication platform to promote cooperation and upgrading ——Inventory of the Third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was recently held in Changsha, Hunan, from June 29 to July 2. This event saw active participation from 53 African countries, 12 international organizations, 30 domestic provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as over 1,700 Chinese and African enterprises, business associations, and financial institutions. Additionally, nearly 130 African countries’ ministerial officials, ambassadors to China, and heads of international organizations attended the conference, making it the largest scale of participation ever.

As the largest economic and trade cooperation platform under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo showcased nearly 1,600 categories of commodities from 29 African countries, an increase of 166% from the previous session. The number of exhibitors also increased by 70% to reach 1,500. The expo aimed to promote the continuous upgrading of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Market demand and deepening economic and trade negotiations were at the forefront of the expo. The expo provided an opportunity for African exhibitors to introduce their products to the Chinese market and find potential partners or investors. African goods were well received, and the “Made in China” products were also favored by attendees. Various sectors, including red wine, coffee, handicrafts, construction machinery, medical equipment, and daily necessities, were exhibited at the expo, catering to the diverse market demand. The expo resulted in 120 signed projects valued at $10.3 billion and released 99 docking cooperation projects worth $8.7 billion, with 74 docking projects from 11 African countries.

Practical cooperation was further deepened during the expo, which marked the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The expo showcased nearly 80 representative cooperation projects between China and Africa in transportation and agriculture. The scale and fields of cooperation are expanding, and the cooperation mechanism is becoming more sophisticated. The expo also held forums, seminars, and special events, releasing 34 cooperation achievements, including standards, research reports, and declarations. The General Administration of Customs released the “China-Africa Trade Index” for the first time, providing scientific basis and information support for trade policies and business decision-making.

Consolidating the consensus of all parties, the expo highlighted the positive relationship between China and Africa. In the Algeria National Forest Park, the Monkey Creek Restaurant displayed the Chinese characters for “Welcome,” representing the heartwarming story behind its construction. The restaurant, originally set to be demolished for road construction, was saved after the understanding and efforts of the China Construction Fifth Bureau General Contracting Company. This story exemplifies the willingness of both Chinese and African parties to work together for a better future.

Overall, the Third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo showcased the commitment of China and Africa to promote cooperation and upgrading. With its comprehensive platform for economic and trade negotiations, the expo facilitated discussions, deepened practical cooperation, and established a foundation for future partnerships. The expo’s success demonstrates the growing economic ties between China and Africa and lays the groundwork for continued collaboration and mutual benefit in the future.

