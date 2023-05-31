Building Characteristics of Mobile Homes (OFD) – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Tuesday 05/30/2023

property tax | Building characteristics of mobile homes (OFD)

The OFD Frankfurt am Main has commented on the building characteristics of mobile homes ( OFD

Frankfurt/M. v. 10.2.2023 – S 3190 A-001-St

72 ).

1. Building characteristic of mobile homes

For the question of whether so-called mobile homes are to be regarded as buildings in terms of valuation law and are therefore to be valued as real estate, their technical designation is irrelevant. The following explanations therefore also apply to mobile tiny houses. The only decisive factor is whether the mobile home is firmly attached to the ground. This is the case if it is based on individual or continuous foundations (cf. Rundvfg. ofix: HGrStG/5/2). Stones or supports placed underneath, which only serve to ensure the stability of the mobile home, are not to be considered as foundations in the sense of the demarcation…