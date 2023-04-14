The preliminary Istat data relating to the whole of 2022 highlight a modest growth in building permits in the residential sector, after the strong increase recorded the previous year. The growth of the non-residential sector was more robust, also, however, slowing down compared to the increase in 2021. During the past year, net of seasonality, the residential sector showed a fluctuating trend, with a sharp decline in the third quarter ; the non-residential sector, which grew a lot in the first quarter, was characterized by declines in the central part of the year and by a recovery in the last three months.

Conjunctural growth of building permits

In the fourth quarter of 2022, based on the authorizations relating to the residential sector, Istat estimates a cyclical growth in building permits of 0.4% for the number of homes and 0.7% for the usable habitable surface. Non-residential construction instead grew by 4.0% compared to the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2022 the estimate of the number of dwellings of the new residential buildingsnet of seasonality, is equal to 13.90 thousand units, the useful habitable surface is around 1.24 million square meters, while the non-residential surface is just under 2.60 million square meters.

Building permits down year on year

In the quarter under review, the residential sector shows a marked decrease both for the number of dwellings (-10.7%) and for the usable habitable area (-8.1%), compared to the same period of the previous year. In trend terms, the surface area of ​​non-residential buildings, in the fourth quarter of the year, recorded a growth of 16.1%.