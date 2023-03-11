Due to the already “dramatic situation” they are calling for the maximum loan limit to be raised from 240,000 to 350,000 euros.

“We have roughly doubled prices since 2010, but the loan limit has only risen by 30 percent,” says Wuestenrot CEO Susanne Riess-Hahn. It is almost impossible, especially for young families, to acquire property, even though it is the “basis for a self-determined life,” Riess-Hahn continued.

Home savings comeback

Furthermore, the announced loosening of the lending guidelines does not go far enough for the building societies. Additional improvements are needed, such as the full crediting of existing real estate as security. Currently, only 80 percent can be credited.

According to Christian Reingruber, CEO of s Bausparkasse, the required equity and debt ratio is “not a big problem”. However, an exception for young borrowers, taking into account the expected income development, is “desirable”.

As the OÖN recently reported, according to Reingruber, home savings is currently making a “comeback”. The number of contracts concluded in January and February 2023 was 107,900 (up 75 percent year-on-year). Such growth rates have not been seen in the past ten years. Reingruber expects the trend to continue.

