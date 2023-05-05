Gerardo Mosquera Chaves

By Gerardo Mosquera Chaves

With the name “Building the future for Chocó: Vision Chocó 2050” a forum was promoted and held in the city of Quibdó sponsored by Banco de la Republica and held at its facilities.

It was about knowing prospective planning referents for which Propacífico (Buenaventura), Cali city region…, Banco de la Republica Cartagena headquarters, the IIAP (Pacific Environmental Research Institute) and the Quibdó Chamber of Commerce were invited. these last two with local experiences.

The forum was contextualized according to the flyer distributed by the promoters of the event in the following terms, referring to the department of Chocó:

Its great economic, social and environmental potential based on its geostrategic position, its biodiversity and endemism, its dense water network, its port and fishing, agricultural, energy mining, cultural and tourist potential, among others. Despite all of the above, the department presents high rates of poverty, illiteracy and infant mortality, in addition to low coverage of public services; the multiplicity of plans and invested resources have not improved the aforementioned situation.

The intention of the moment is to build a prospective planning instrument that develops the road map, for which they are relying on the two local experiences and the contributions that can be harvested from the three exercises selected and invited to the event.

Vision Chocó 2,050 is the specific objective in which the concern of the IIAP, the Chamber of Commerce of Quibdó and the Bank of the Republic converge. This forum has been intended to enrich our experiences with the lessons learned by the guests during their respective exercises, the challenges and difficulties they faced. At the local level, open the call to public institutions and organized civil society to incorporate into the process their opinions, inputs and ideas that provide more solidity and representativeness to the exercise so that this is really the result of a collective construction.

There were five presentations:

– The Big House of the Caribbean, by Jaime Bonet on behalf of Banco de la República,

– Special Plan for the Development of Buenaventura, virtual exhibition by Blanca Cardona, Plan sponsored by UNDP.

– Exercise of prioritization of strategic projects in Cali city region and Valle del Cauca, presentation by Diego Giraldo.

– Project prioritization exercise for Chocó, by William Klínger Brahms.

– Visión Chocó 2019, by Elsa Paselia Delgado Rosero.

Here comes one of the key parts that were expected from the event and that still has us waiting: “Build a memory document that serves as a reference for the design of the construction strategy of the Chocó 2050 vision.” This said the call document.

The idea is very plausible, the event was well organized and good attendance, the same can be said of the presentations, all very good, but five months later the planned memory document is not known and it has not been possible to access at least the documents of the presentations local.

From the exhibitions I was able to recover from hearsay three aspects to imitate; the methodological aspect in the work exposed by Dr. Bonet, the participatory strategy in the work of Dr. Giraldo and the need for a financial strategy as they took into account in the work of Dr. Cardona. I’m not sure about the latter, but in one of the three guest jobs I heard about the financial strategy; This caught my attention because you cannot ignore how the funds to finance the plan are going to be obtained.

All the proposals have something that needs to be corrected, they have been worked on with a top-down planning approach, they are work prepared with the ideas and initiatives of technicians from public institutions that are later presented to the bases for validation, to that they endorse something that they do not understand; These exercises must be done with a bottom-up approach, with proposals that come from the bases.

Knowing the territories is also fundamental, when it comes to such an extensive department, reality changes a lot from one area to another; In the case we are dealing with, the department of Chocó, I am not sure that this requirement is being met, knowing the territory before giving an opinion and proposing.

A third requirement is to have a reliable, professional information system.

Fourthly, I want to point out the need for an institutional analysis to find out how the public, private and civil society institutions are doing, it is necessary to know who can be counted on to carry out what is foreseen in the plan.

Fifthly, I am concerned about the absence of an approach on forward and backward linkages, the articulation of the local, the regional and the national; This includes dialogue with the state at the national government level and other levels of the state.

I must also express my disagreement with the elements identified to characterize the departmental or regional context, if you like. I think that the problems of Chocó must be contextualized based on the national sociopolitical and socioeconomic reality and particularly in relation to the cities and regions of western Colombia. Also called by some author, Regional Urban Systems and speaking more clearly, in relation to the economic space of Antioquia, coffee axis and Valle del Cauca, of which we are part as periphery.

It is time to change the discourse of poverty in the midst of enormous natural wealth, it is time to focus our gaze on the socioeconomic horizon and

sociopolitical of the country and regionally pay close attention to the geopolitical and geostrategic flow product of the configuration of a new country. Let’s assume a new position and then we talk about building the future.

I have said at the beginning that I only have the forum promotion bulletin and some hearsay notes during the development of the presentations; Until today I have not been able to access the texts of the plans and/or supporting projects of the papers.

Finally, I must express that it has given me immense satisfaction to know that there are people thinking about the future of Chocó, of course there are flaws that can be overcome, one of them is communication; Someone must see to it that the information reaches all corners of the department, all social strata and is based on the opinions of grassroots organizations, those who know the territory.

I leave you for now.