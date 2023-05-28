Building the path towards a life without violence for women in Colombia

In a little less than fifteen days, in Congress we managed to approve two important initiatives that aim to eradicate violence against women, take action against the disproportionate increase in femicides and prioritize our role at the center of political life and peace in the country. I want to talk to you on this occasion about the bill No more political violence against women and of the Declaration of emergency for gender-based violence.

This week, the House of Representatives unanimously approved in its fourth and last debate the bill that we have been promoting since August of last year to prevent, address, reject and punish violence against women in politics, and with which we want to ensure the full exercise of our political and electoral rights, which we have historically been denied.

This is not a minor topic. Sccording to a study carried out by the Dutch Institute for Multiparty Democracy, in Colombia close to 64% of women who hold elected positions have suffered behaviors related to political violence. In addition, according to the MOE, which has warned about an increase in this violence, between March 13, 2021 and February 13, 2022 – an electoral year – there were 137 violent acts against women leaders, almost a third of these attacks were lethal.

The project proposes to activate the existing institutional framework and provide tools to guarantee the right to equal political participation, free of violence and with guarantees in all spaces of political and public life for those of us who are more than half of the population in Colombia (51.2%) y we carry a long history of discrimination and inequality.

We do not have to go that far to measure the repercussions of living in a patriarchal society and State that has been exclusive of women. At present and in terms of representation, two of the 32 governorates are led by women; In the case of mayors we reached only 12% and in Congress we reached 29.2% of seats. This is exactly what we seek to change with this law, which will be sanctioned by the president as soon as it is reviewed by the Constitutional Court. This is an empowerment tool so that we are more and more women in politics and we are in safe spaces without violence.

Just like it I expressed in plenary this week, I dedicate this project to all women who, like me, have suffered violence in silence, because it is time not to be silent; also to the women who have not wanted or have not been able to participate in politics because violence has driven them away; and to all those who are going to dispute local power in the next elections.

The second achievement for women has been the recent approval of the Declaration of emergency for gender-based violence that we managed to include in the framework of the National Development Plan (PND), and that has been a request from the women’s movement in Colombia.

This request that we proposed in the framework of the International Meeting of Progressive Women in November, before Congress and the Presidency, look for that the state take immediate action in the face of the disproportionate increase in femicides and violence against women. According to the Colombian Femicide Observatory, in 2022 there were 614 femicides – triple the number of murders of social leaders – and so far this year, the country already exceeds 30 cases. A phenomenon that needs social rejection and that we cannot continue to allow.

The declaration contains nine specific measures that the National Government must take to prevent, address, investigate and prosecute gender-based violence; At the same time, it alerts so that the institutional organisms simultaneously activate the routes of attention and prevention of violence and emphasizes the need to articulate all the institutions to attend to this scourge.

As the first action after its entry into force, President Gustavo Petro convened a security council that will take place in the coming days, this being an important step to implement the emergency declaration.

These advances, each achievement in rights, are part of multiple collective struggles of thousands of women who precede us. It has been them, our ancestors, working women, peasants, suffragettes, indigenous people, LGBTIQ+ people, educators, Afro-descendants, who have managed to put their voice, their political commitment in the public space and have opened the way for us to continue in the fight for our rights.

I take advantage of this space to thank the support of the Historical Pact bench, congressmen from different political parties, organizations, citizen and government support for these initiatives that have allowed us to put our rights agenda at the center of discussions and build a country in equality.