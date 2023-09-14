Building Together and Sailing Together: Celebrating the 39th Teachers’ Day and Recognizing Outstanding Teachers at Jiaxing Xiushui College of Economics and Information Technology

Building together and sailing together – Jiaxing Xiushui College of Economics and Information Technology held a celebration of the 39th Teachers’ Day and the commendation meeting for outstanding teachers

Jiaxing Xiushui College of Economics and Information Technology recently held a commendation ceremony to celebrate the 39th Teachers’ Day and recognize outstanding teachers. The event took place on the afternoon of September 8 in the lecture hall on the second floor of the Senior School. The ceremony was attended by Cao Guozhong, the secretary of the party committee and dean of the college, Chen Shan, lifelong honorary president and chairman of the Shanxin Foundation, and members of the college’s leadership team. Xu Jie, the director of the Propaganda Department of the college, presided over the meeting.

During the ceremony, five teachers with over 30 years of teaching experience were honored for their dedication and hard work. These teachers have remained true to their original intentions and have made significant contributions to education. They were presented with flowers as a symbol of gratitude for their unwavering commitment.

Additionally, the college recognized and commended various advanced groups and individuals who have achieved honors at all levels within the college. The aim is to inspire others to follow their lead, strive for excellence, and continuously enhance the quality of the college’s teaching team. Teacher Yu Yanying, who received the “Excellent Class Teacher” Award for primary and secondary schools in Jiaxing in 2022, also shared her growth experience and professional insights with the attendees.

The ceremony also featured the induction of new teachers, who pledged their commitment to educational development, national prosperity, and national rejuvenation. As representatives of the new generation of teachers, they expressed their dedication to imparting knowledge and making a positive impact on their students’ lives.

In his closing speech, Cao Guozhong, the dean of the college, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and personal growth for teachers. He conveyed holiday congratulations and condolences from the leaders of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government to all the faculty and staff. Cao Guozhong highlighted the achievements of the college in the past academic year and called upon everyone to carry forward the spirit of Xiushui and tell its success stories. He also discussed the challenges faced by teachers in the new era and outlined the requirements for enhancing ethics, teamwork, teaching innovation, and overall development.

As part of the celebration, the college presented the book “Live the Most Optimistic Self” to all teachers, encouraging them to continue expanding their knowledge and enhancing their teaching abilities.

The festivities continued with the Xiushui College 2023 Teachers’ Day Party, organized by the college trade union. The event was themed “Forge ahead on a new journey and set sail on a new journey.” Teachers showcased their talents through various performances, including singing, dancing, aerobics, and a catwalk show. The party created a joyful atmosphere and fostered a sense of unity and happiness among the Xiushui community.

With the celebration of Teachers’ Day, Jiaxing Xiushui College of Economics and Information Technology honors the dedication, passion, and hard work of its teaching staff and aims to inspire them to continue making a positive impact on education.

