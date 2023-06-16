Home » Bukavu: a prefect on the run after embezzling TENASOSP fees from his students
by admin
The prefect of the Myriam 1 school complex in Bukavu (South Kivu) has been on the run since Thursday, June 15 after he was unmasked for having embezzled the costs of passing the National Selection, Educational and Vocational Guidance Test ( TENASOSP) of 27 students from his school.

This prefect having embezzled the participation fees of these students, took them to another school to take their test. It was the school that received these students that alerted the EPST authorities.

The promoter of the Myriam I school, having been arrested by the authorities, initiated the process of suspending the prefect on the run.

The students were returned to their school where they were able to do their TENASOSP, explained Jean-Marie Mwayese, Provincial Principal Inspector (IPP) of South Kivu 1:

“We were alerted, we will discover that this gentleman is really dishonest. He not only collected more than what was asked of the children, he also asked them for a thousand francs for the photocopy of the questionnaires. We have done what is necessary for the children to regain their place in the school”.

For the IPP, this is an opportunity to call on parents to be vigilant and to invite school promoters to choose the managers to whom they entrust the education of children.

« First of all, I would like to draw the parents’ attention, you have to know in which school you are going to direct the children. We asked the investigating inspector who was there to continue the viability investigation in that school. So, here I am addressing the school administrators. It is not just anyone who can be entrusted with the responsibility of a school “, he hammered.

See also  Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and promote the civilization of the new era_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal

Similar situations of embezzlement and abuse have been denounced in schools in the territories of Kabare, Kalehe and Walungu whose prefects have been suspended.

