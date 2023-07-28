Bukele accepts that his government “includes prevention and repression”

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, said on Wednesday on the social network Twitter that his government “includes prevention and repression” in the “security strategy” that is implemented in the country, in response to what was stated by his Chilean counterpart. Gabriel Boric.

The British chain published an interview with Boric on July 21 in which, according to the chain, he was consulted about President Bukele’s Security strategy and he opined that if the solution only focuses on “the most extreme measures” and not in the “fundamental issues”, it is “bread for today and hunger for tomorrow”.

“Well, this government can do two things at the same time. A good security strategy includes the prevention and direct repression of crime, “replied the president on the social network in which he attached the publication of the British chain.

And he added: “How difficult it must be to lead a country, having so little common sense. Thank God Chileans are more than their president.

How do you see Nayib Bukele’s strategy in his fight against gangs in El Salvador and the enormous popularity that this has brought him? the outlet asked the Chilean president.

Boric responded: “I think that if in order to achieve a laudable goal, which is the desire for security that the great majority of the population have in any country in the world, shortcuts are taken in terms of democratic convictions and respect for human rights, finally that sooner or later ends up paying the bill ».

“When you only focus from the wedge of who is the toughest or most categorical, or the most extreme measures to combat crime, in the end we are not solving the underlying issue and it is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow,” he adds.

The number of people detained in El Salvador in the context of an emergency regime, approved in March of last year and which suspends some constitutional guarantees, amounts to almost 72,000, according to the head of the Ministry of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, recently said.

According to recently disclosed complaints collected by humanitarian organizations, the number of “direct victims” of human rights violations under the emergency regime reached at least 5,490.

The figures shared by social organizations indicate that there are some 13,581 “violating acts”, of which the most denounced is arbitrary detention in 95.32%, between March 27, 2022 and June 30 last.

However, President Bukele has repeatedly assured that he is winning the so-called “war against gangs.”

