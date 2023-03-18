The actions carried out within the framework of the Territorial Control Plan and Exception Regime have allowed the historical reduction of homicides in El Salvador, accumulating 326 days without murders.

The conclusive results in terms of security have also allowed the reduction of other crimes, such as extortion, rapes and disappearances on a national scale.

In this regard, Salvadorans now feel more secure and support security strategies, led by President Nayib Bukele.

It should be noted that, thanks to measures against terrorist structures, El Salvador has established itself as the safest country in Latin America and as an international benchmark in the fight against organized crime.

And it is that the Head of State has been clear against the terrorists that his Government will not rest until it removes from the streets the last terrorist and criminal who murders and threatens the lives of Salvadorans.

The terrorists in El Salvador only have two exits: jail or death.