Bukele almost knocked out Petro

They met on the same day, in the same auditorium and theoretically in front of the same spectators. It was September 19 at the UN. Petro started a little after Biden, who had stolen all the flashes and comments like that would not have said anything worthwhile. She almost can’t start.

The bustle and distraction of the attendees forced three hammer blows on the president of the Assembly and the few who remained did not even hear it.

It was a fine literary piece, full of nineteenth-century metaphors, but it did not match anything that humanity is believing today and, of course, it does not catapult Petro as the universal figure of the left that he wants to present at all costs with his demodé ideology.

He asked to end the war in Ukraine and Palestine but he forgot that the armed gangs have his country in an endless war. He didn’t give a single jab, not even with his left foot. Then Bukele came up. The freshness of his image accelerated interest in hearing his totally practical message, far removed from literary figures, metaphorical comparisons or the desire to be the most important.

He narrated the tragedy of his country, remembering that it vomits exiles every minute. He forgot his methodology of Genghis Khan and the Mongolian cruelties that he applies, calling them as arising from the reality of his homeland and described them as effective in achieving peace because they are the result of the courage of a suffering people and designed only for them.

He modestly repeated over and over again that his experiences were not for export and, stripping away the leadership that Latin America already gives him, he emerged more of a leader than when he began the speech. Petro shouted the anti-liberal and anti-capitalist formula to the entire world. b

Ukule only told his experience. Petro called for everyone’s war against the global financial system. Bukele requested that they be allowed to advance their experience on their own. Petro, without punching, was almost knocked out.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

