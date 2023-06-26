Bukele and Ulloa will try to repeat the presidency with Nuevas Ideas

Nayib Bukele and Félix Ulloa, registered as pre-candidates for the reelection of President and Vice President of the Republic, using the Nuevas Ideas (NI) party, the political formation reported at 0:03 am on Monday.

“At the end of the day, we inform the Salvadoran people that President Nayib Bukele and Vice President Ulloa are already registered as pre-candidates for President and Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador,” Nuevas Ideas published on Twitter.

The current officials presented solvency for the payment of Income Tax and an affidavit that they are respecting the constitutional disqualifications for their aspiration, as part of the registration requirements.

The cyan awning had published the closure of registrations for 5 in the afternoon on Sunday, however, it warned the registration of Bukele and Ulloa on Monday morning.

Bukele announced his interest in seeking presidential re-election on September 15, 2022, backed by the fact that on September 3, 2021, the Constitutional Chamber authorized immediate presidential re-election, despite the fact that presidential alternation is a stony clause in the Constitution of the Republic.

Article 88 of the Constitution of the Republic states that “alternation in the exercise of the Presidency of the Republic is essential for the maintenance of the form of government and political system.”

The magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) have stated that they will respect the resolutions of the Constitutional Chamber, supporting the re-election intentions of the ruling party.

It is unknown who will replace President Bukele, when, as ordered by law, he requests permission to be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic; the Constitution specifically indicates that the substitute must be the vice president of the republic, however, in this case the vice president is also seeking re-election, therefore, according to constitutional experts, in the “spirit of the law”, he would also be disqualified from governing six months before returning to power. The alternative is to leave the presidential chair in the hands of one of the presidential appointees, but since they have not already been appointed in the fifth year of Bukele’s government, the Legislative Assembly would designate whoever will replace him.

