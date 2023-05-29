Bukele announces another offensive against gangs

President Nayib Bukele announced on Sunday an offensive against the rest of the members of the violent gangs and thus “avoid a regrouping” of the gangs that continue to operate and that twelve days ago murdered a policeman.

“Although we are decisively winning the #GuerraContraPandillas, we will launch an offensive against the remnants of these illegal” structures, the ruler said on his Twitter account.

The Presidential House shared photographs showing Bukele, his defense ministers, René Merino Monroy and Gustavo Villatoro of Justice and Security, and the head of the National Civil Police (PNC), Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

This Sunday, the President @nayibbukele He is meeting with the Security Cabinet. Although we are decisively winning the #GuerraContraPandillaswe will launch an offensive against the remnants of these structures, to prevent any attempt at regrouping, such as… pic.twitter.com/Z6ExP6WK7F — Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) May 28, 2023

“This Sunday, the President @nayibbukele (Nayib Bukele) is meeting with the Security Cabinet,” he said.

On May 16, members of one of these groups assassinated agent Maximino Vásquez, forcing the authorities to implement a military siege that led to the capture of several gang members accused of their alleged participation in the crime.

After the murder, Bukele ordered a siege with 5,000 soldiers and 500 police officers in the city of Nueva Concepción, with about 30,000 inhabitants, in the department of Chalatenango.

The objective of this offensive is “to avoid any attempt at regrouping, as was happening in Nueva Concepción,” he pointed out.

After the crime, the ruler promised that those involved “would pay dearly for the murder of our hero.”

With the imposition of the military siege, according to Bukele, they managed to destroy “their clique (cell), we arrested their companions, we arrested their leader” and on Friday “the three murderers” were arrested, one of them was arrested in Guatemala by the police from the country of the Quetzal.

Those now detained “will never again cause terror” in the country, he said.

The authorities maintain a “war” against the gangs under an emergency regime that was originally declared by parliament, at the request of Bukele, in response to a homicidal escalation that claimed the lives of 87 people, from March 25 to 27, 2022.

Since then, 68,720 suspected gang members have been arrested, although some 5,000 have been released for not being linked to these gangs, according to the government.

The crusade against gangs has the support of nine out of ten Salvadorans, according to polls, but human rights organizations and the Catholic Church have criticized Bukele’s methods.