Bukele announces sixth phase of his security plan: “Integration”

President Nayib Bukele announced on Friday the sixth phase of his security plan, called “Integration”, with an annual investment of 30 million dollars focused on the medium and long-term needs of the disadvantaged population.

“This day, taking advantage of the celebration of our national independence, I want to announce something very important: I want to announce the launch of phase six of the Territorial Control Plan, which we have called Integration,” Bukele said on national radio and television.

The president revealed that, to execute this sixth phase, the National Integration Directorate would be created, which will be directed by the Argentine Alejandro Gutman.

Gutman is best known for his social work at the head of the Forever Foundation, where he has worked for more than 20 years in the most disadvantaged communities in the country, helping thousands of young people find opportunities for growth.

The president said that the State, private companies, universities and the rest of the sectors of society “must help us and integrate to combat poverty, which has multiple causes.”

He also requested local and international collaborators and “friendly governments” to support the objectives of phase 6.

“I invite the private sector and local and international civil society organizations, as well as friendly governments, to work with us in this phase of integration,” said the president, and he believes that many of those governments will agree with this vision of combating insecurity and will be able to support it.

Bukele assured that, with this new phase of his security plan, “we will be able to tear down those invisible walls that still remain in the communities, we will be able to integrate people from all over the country.”

He also clarified that the Salvadoran Institute of Vocational Training (Insaforp) will not disappear, as some claim, but rather “we are going to renew it” and improve the service it provides, increase its reach and optimize resources, increasing professional and technical training in new specialties and skills.

From the Insaforp budget, generated by contributions from private companies, the Bukele government will take 12 million dollars for a “new Insaforp” that would be politicized, 30 million dollars annually for the Territorial Control Plan and the National Directorate and Integration; and 18 million dollars for the digitalization of the educational system.

The National Integration System bill establishes that they will seek to implement policies to reduce poverty and promote social development, focused on vocational, technical and professional training.

