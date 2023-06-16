Bukele laid the first stone for the construction of the new Rosales Hospital

The president of the republic, Nayib Bukele, laid the first stone on Thursday for the construction of the new Rosales Hospital, a work that has been abandoned since 2018.

«Today we are going to lay the first stone of a great work, one of the most anticipated: the new Rosales Hospital. Some say it took us a long time to start and they are right. But it took us 4 years to start a hospital that no one else built in 121 years,” Bukele said during the event.

The president stressed that, after the passage of the different administrations, none of those governments could fix the existing Rosales Hospital, much less build a new one: “we are starting the construction of a totally new one.”

«The Rosales Hospital was inaugurated in 1902 and it took more than 100 years for someone to come and rebuild it. The construction of this hospital is the fulfillment of a campaign promise. We cannot do it all at once. We know that many things are needed, but it is that in this country they left everything wrong, “he said.

According to the president, an investment of $61.2 million will be made for the construction of this new hospital, including equipment. In addition, he indicated that it will be built with his own funds, and that it will be ready in 18 months.

“This hospital will be built with its own funds, not as the opposition always says: we leave them there. It will be built with GOES funds, with Salvadoran taxes for the benefit of Salvadorans,” he assured.

However, a loan was signed on April 7, 2016 and was ratified by the Legislative Assembly on June 7, 2018, with an execution period of 5 years, with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which lent El Salvador $170 million to finance the “Integrated Health Program II”, including the reconstruction of the Rosales Hospital for $80 million.

In more than four years of government, the current Administration has only made a “hole” where the National Maternity Hospital was previously.

The credit has been paid in semi-annual installments, counted from six months after it was approved and entered into force. The Ministry of Finance has published the use of loan funds for more than four years of government.

The new hospital will have “87 offices, 47 procedure rooms”, as well as: coagulation clinic, phototherapy room, hemato-oncology, palliative care, prosthetic laboratory, among others.

“It will be the 1st Hospital in the country with EDGE certification, it saves at least 20% of electricity and 20% of water,” added Bukele.