Bukele rejects statements from the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (Icefi)

President Nayib Bukele reacted this Wednesday to the statements of the representative of the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (Icefi) for El Salvador and Honduras, Ricardo Castaneda, who criticized the Government of El Salvador for “prioritizing” the payment of its debt “above” of the well-being of the population, “sacrificing resources destined to areas of social development”

“I thought it was a headline taken out of context, but no, they really said that,” Bukle said.

“How are they going to criticize that we pay debt? And then, they propose not to pay? It seems that Soros’s economists are the same as Soros’s journalists,” wrote the president on Twitter, who often criticizes the financing carried out by the Open Society Foundation of billionaire investor George Soros.

Castaneda said that “If one reviews the approved budget (of the nation for 2023), the greatest amount of resources goes to paying the debt. Again the Government says: that is our priority, above education resources, health, etc (…) it seems that any area can be sacrificed except the payment of the debt ”,

According to the Statistical Registry of Securities Issuances of the Republic of El Salvador of the Superintendency of the Financial System (SSF), between 2023 and 2025 Salvadoran bonds for $1.6 billion mature.

According to official sources, the Government paid the “entirety” and the interest on the 2023 bonds for $800 million that were due this month and El Salvador “only” must pay $347 million of a debt in bonds, originally for $800, maturing in 2025.

Castaneda pointed out, during an event where a comparative analysis of the national budgets of 2022 and 2023 was carried out, that “by 2023 the payment of the debt will make the largest budget item, a quarter of the budget above the resources from ministries such as education and health”.

El Salvador has had difficulties in recent years to reach an agreement with the IMF, which on different occasions has cited its concern and uncertainty about the payment of its debt as well as the fiscal policies of President Bukele,

The payment of a key $800 million bond due in January helped restore confidence among some investors. The markets received a new boost this Wednesday after a rebound in Salvadoran bonds was announced in international markets, reaching its highest level since 2021.

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, with a large pro-government majority, approved in December the general state budget for more than $8,902 million, 11.7% more than that approved in 2022 and with a financing deficit of $1,139 million.

Castaneda pointed out that comparing “what was executed in 2022 with respect to what has been approved for 2023, is a different situation, most institutions have increased their resources, but the question is whether what has been budgeted is really What is going to end up being executed? Possibly the answer will be no”.

He pointed out that by 2022 “what the Government did was also prioritize the payment of the debt.”

“It seems that it doesn’t matter what you have to adjust or what you have to cut, even resources for areas of social development,” he said.

Icefi points out in a statement that “in 2023, the largest budget item is the payment of public debt service, which includes interest and amortization, reaching $2,134.9 million, well above the $1,502.5 million for the education or the $1,131.1 million for health”.

According to the entity, “almost a quarter of the 2023 budget is allocated for the payment of public debt.”

According to figures from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) of El Salvador, the country’s public debt reached $25,350.12 million at the end of 2022.