Nayib Bukele sent a new message to the Colombian president Gustavo Petro through social networks. This after reporting the seizure of 1.2 tons of cocaine, which came from Colombia.

The president reported that the Naval Force of El Salvador seized a shipment of drugs that three Colombians were transporting through Salvadoran waters, despite the fact that the seizure was made in international waters, since the territorial waters of El Salvador reach up to 200 nautical miles. The shipment is estimated to be valued at $30 million.

“Our Naval Force has just seized an LPV 520 nautical miles from Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque, with 3 crew members of Colombian nationality,” the president confirmed on his Twitter account.

Likewise, President Bukele stated that this “becomes the farthest drug seizure from the coast in the history of El Salvador (963 kilometers).”

Then, the president of El Salvador tagged in the tweet the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, with whom he has had certain differences in recent weeks.

Previously, both presidents had already questioned each other about the way they have been acting in their countries to counteract violence and drug trafficking. At the time, Petro referred to the mega-prison in El Salvador – to which hundreds of gang members had been transferred – as “concentration camp”.

“I think there are people who undoubtedly like that, to see the youth in prisons and they believe that this is security and popularity soars,” added the Colombian.

However, Bukele replied: “Results outweigh rhetoric. I hope that Colombia actually succeeds in lowering the homicide rates, as we Salvadorans have achieved.”.

The exchange of tweets continued and Petro pointed out that in Colombia the figures would also have decreased: “We went from 90 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 1993 in Bogotá to 13 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. We did not build prisons but universities”, and even He proposed an international forum to his Salvadoran counterpart to discuss his security policies.

