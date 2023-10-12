Bukele will sweep the 2024 presidential elections

By Eduardo Vázquez Bécker.- A survey carried out by the Francisco Gavidia University (UFG) regarding voting intentions in presidential formulas showed that Nuevas Ideas leads with 68.4%, meaning Bukele would be “sweeping” in the next elections. elections.

This result not only highlights Bukele’s popularity, but also reveals the weakness of the traditional parties, since ARENA and FMLN obtained just 4.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

In a generic way, and taking into account the different presidential formulas announced by the different political institutes, the study yielded the following results:

New Ideas: Nayib Bukele (president) and Félix Ulloa (vice president): 68.4% ARENA: Joel Sánchez (president) and Hilcia Bonilla (vice president): 4.3% FMLN: Manuel Flores (president) and Werner Marroquín (vice president): 2.8% Our Time: Luis Parada (president) and Celia Medrano (vice president): 2.0% Fuerza Solidaria: José Javier Renderos (president) and Rafael Montalvo (vice president): 1.5% This Monday, the members of the PAIS party were added to the list of candidates, José Cardoza and Irma Sosa who requested her registration to compete in the elections of February 4, 2024. This request was previously denied by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal who considered it inadmissible Previous articleBlockades on highways in Guatemala cause crisis in “Tiendona”

