Home » Bukele will sweep the 2024 presidential elections
News

Bukele will sweep the 2024 presidential elections

by admin

By Eduardo Vázquez Bécker.- A survey carried out by the Francisco Gavidia University (UFG) regarding voting intentions in presidential formulas showed that Nuevas Ideas leads with 68.4%, meaning Bukele would be “sweeping” in the next elections. elections.

This result not only highlights Bukele’s popularity, but also reveals the weakness of the traditional parties, since ARENA and FMLN obtained just 4.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

In a generic way, and taking into account the different presidential formulas announced by the different political institutes, the study yielded the following results:

New Ideas: Nayib Bukele (president) and Félix Ulloa (vice president): 68.4% ARENA: Joel Sánchez (president) and Hilcia Bonilla (vice president): 4.3% FMLN: Manuel Flores (president) and Werner Marroquín (vice president): 2.8% Our Time: Luis Parada (president) and Celia Medrano (vice president): 2.0% Fuerza Solidaria: José Javier Renderos (president) and Rafael Montalvo (vice president): 1.5% This Monday, the members of the PAIS party were added to the list of candidates, José Cardoza and Irma Sosa who requested her registration to compete in the elections of February 4, 2024. This request was previously denied by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal who considered it inadmissible Previous articleBlockades on highways in Guatemala cause crisis in “Tiendona”

See also  Towards the farewell to masks in hospitals from November 1st. And the possibility arises of removing the fines from No Vax

You may also like

Baltimore/Washington International Airport Cleared After Bomb Threat

This will be the new Museum of Life,...

China Calls for Ceasefire and Resumption of Peace...

Forio, Giusy Ferreri and Clementino among the Christmas...

Israel denounces that Hamas committed a massacre in...

US Assures Cooperation with Israel and Egypt to...

Gareth Sella takes office as deputy youth minister

Inspiring the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping:...

Germany, the government expects a decline in GDP...

They will issue a statement for Breast Cancer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy