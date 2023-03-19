Home News Bukele’s fever moves to the groups in Chile and Panama
Bukele's fever moves to the groups in Chile and Panama

Bukele's fever moves to the groups in Chile and Panama
Mar 18, 2023, 17:08 pm

Different images of public transport from Latin American countries have circulated through social networks bearing the image of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

One of the images that went viral is that of a group from Panama where the face of the Salvadoran president can be seen in the back. Likewise, in Chile, cars circulate with the phrase “Chile needs a Nayib Bukele.”

Reference/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CnFLKLkrS_d/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is today the most popular political leader on the continent. His approval reaches 90%, according to different surveys and experts classify him as a world-class figure.



