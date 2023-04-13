In an international forum that was held in Cali and included experts in the fight against crime, Gustavo Villatoro, Minister of Justice and Security of El Salvador, spoke of the keys that led to the government of President Nayib Bukele to make your country the safest in Latin America.

Villatoro, who connected from San Salvador, said that his country was dominated by terrorist activity of the gangs, which had been strengthened through agreements made with previous governments and which were not fulfilled.

“The peace agreements were nothing more than dividing the cake and promoting impunity (…) In those false agreements it was promised that they would be a free, safe, prosperous, peaceful country, however, after 30 years, we were a more insecure country, where our population had no peace or freedom to be able to move from one neighborhood to another,” said the Salvadoran Minister of Security.

During those three decades, Gustavo Villatoro said, the violence caused by these gangs left more than 120,000 Salvadorans dead.

The Salvadoran minister explained that thanks to a territorial control plan launched in 2019 and the coordination of all the powers and forces of the State in the fight against crime, progress was made.

“You have to make firm and courageous decisions”Said Villatoro, who assured that the Bukele government corrected all the perversity that had allowed the advance of crime in his country.

“President Nayib Bukele is showing the world that it can be done,” said the Salvadoran minister, who explained that In 2015, your country ranked first among the most violent countries in the world.above 108 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, and last year it managed to drop to 7.9 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

Cali

At the end of the forum, lawyer Hernando Morales, its organizer, said that the purpose of this activity is to learn about successful security experiences applicable to Cali.

Morales affirmed that within his campaign proposals, as a candidate for Mayor of Cali, he wants to implement a District Coexistence Code, which will have the objective of supporting the Metropolitan Police of Cali and in this way centralize the regular channel to be able to demand from all the control organisms and thus, achieve a reduction in the insecurity indexes.

“The mayor’s office must invest resources, but working hand in hand with all departmental entities,” said lawyer Morales.

Alberto Capella, former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico, and retired General Luis Alberto Moore, of the Colombian Police, also participated in the forum.

Outside the Comfandi Cultural Center, some members of the Historical Pact demonstrated against El Salvador’s security policy.





