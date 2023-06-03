Home » “Bukele’s Presidency, 4 years of sweet or bitter medicine?: Vicente Cuchillas
"Bukele's Presidency, 4 years of sweet or bitter medicine?: Vicente Cuchillas

“Bukele’s Presidency, 4 years of sweet or bitter medicine?: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday on the Platform program, the university professor, Vicente Cuchillas, recalled that President Nayib Bukele assured in 2019 that there would be bitter medicine during his presidential term in the country, a reality that is now being seen according to the teacher.

Given this, he recalled that during the pandemic, Bukele ordered people to live in confinement for four months, and that many people were forced and forced to do so.

Another proof of bitter medicine for Cuchillas was that in 2022 the state of emergency was implemented, resulting in a massive capture of people in the country. Currently, the regime has been running for 15 months, he recalled.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the current government should work for the country’s food security, so that the products of the basic basket are not lacking in homes, but on the contrary, there is an abandonment of the producers, who have not had support from the State.

