Bukele’s re-election is already on the way, says the president of the Salvadoran Congress

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, assured this Tuesday that the re-election of president Nayib Bukele “is already formally under way,” despite the fact that the Salvadoran president himself maintained in the past that it is unconstitutional.

On Monday, the Nuevas Ideas party, the ruling party and the majority in the Legislative Assembly, published that Bukele and his vice president, Félix Ullo, had registered their candidacy for the 2024 elections.

«It is a formula that has given very good results to this country and first of all, God, follow those results. The 2024 re-election is already formally underway,” Castro said in statements released by Congress.

And he added: “We are very happy, that was the last news of the weekend. Grateful because they made the decision, obviously they had already announced it, but they already formalized it.

Bukele seeks a new mandate

Bukele announced his intention to be re-elected in September 2022, one year after a change of criteria by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

A change aligned with Bukele’s intention.

Even before the decision of the constitutionalist judges, elected in a process markedly irregular in the Legislative Assembly after dismissing their predecessors, a president had to wait ten years to try to seek the Presidency again.

The resolution states that to seek a new term, the president must request a license “six months before the start of the presidential term.” In other words, Bukele would only govern the first six months of his fifth year and should step down from the Presidency in January 2024.

Various lawyers, including the Faculty of Jurisprudence of the state University of El Salvador, have pointed out that Bukele’s re-election would mean the violation of various articles of the Constitution, such as the one that states that the person who has held the Presidency will not be able to “continue in his duties not one more day.”

For the executive director of the Acción Ciudadana organization, Eduardo Escobar, Bukele is legally prevented from competing in his party’s primary elections and running for re-election.

«As much as the ruling party tries to legitimize Bukele’s candidacy, they do not. He is democratically and legally prevented from competing in the internal elections and from running as a presidential candidate,” he said.

