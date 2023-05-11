Home » Bulgari entrusts the eyewear line to the expertise of Thélios
Bulgari entrusts the eyewear line to the expertise of Thélios

As of January 2024 Thelios will create the eyewear collections of Bulgari. The eyewear reality of the group Lvmh and the historic brand owned by the same French giant will combine their savoir-faire for the creation, production and worldwide distribution of Bulgari eyewear. “This union – explains a note – marks the birth of a collaboration in the pursuit of excellence, through an ambitious and common vision that leads to an overall enrichment of the luxury eyewear market”.

“Bulgari and Thélios – declares the CEO of Bulgari Jean-Christophe Babin – are united by the constant pursuit of excellence, both bringing the exceptional Italian craftsmanship to the world. We are confident that this partnership will further grow and enrich Bulgari’s eyewear segment, in perfect harmony with our iconic jewelery collections”.

“We are proud to be able to work together with Bulgari, the emblem of Italian luxury. By pooling our expertise, we will jointly create exclusive collections that capture the essence of the Bulgari brand DNA, while always pushing the boundaries of innovation in the eyewear industry,” he adds. Alexander ZanardoCEO of Thélios.

The Longarone-based company’s portfolio boasts collaborations with luxury fashion houses Fendi, Dior, Loewe, Celine, Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Berluti, Fred e Fifteeno.

A few weeks ago Bulgari had announced the end of the historic collaboration with Luxottica Group lasted over twenty years.

