Two men died after being shot in the Eloy Alfaro de Manta parishprovince of manabí.

The violent event occurred on Sunday night, May 28, 2023 at 329th Street and 224th Avenue.

See the live broadcast of this event at the following link. Click ► https://fb.watch/kQmuwsDfsu/?mibextid=cr9u03

At victims they were identified as Daniel Espinoza Meza y Erick Chica Palma.

Meza died at the scene of the crime, while Chica died minutes later at the Rodríguez Zambrano Hospital.

The corpses of the victims were transferred to the forensic center of the city so that the respective autopsy of the law is carried out.

For their part, the Police are investigating this new violent act registered in the Eloy Alfaro parish almost 24 hours after the crime of Segundo Alfredo Alcívar Falcones.

Alcívar was killed with at least nine shots while he was outside his home on 319th Street and 218th Avenue.

The victim was a mechanic.

The dIstrito Manta, Montecristi and Jaramijó add 95 violent deaths. While, the province (Manabí) registers 302.

Read more details of this double crime in our print or digital edition this Tuesday, May 30.