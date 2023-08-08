Home » Bullet attack left one dead and one injured in La Nevada
News

Bullet attack left one dead and one injured in La Nevada

by admin
Bullet attack left one dead and one injured in La Nevada

On Sunday night, a bullet attack was recorded in the main park of the La Nevada neighborhood, in Valledupar, where unknown individuals got out of a taxi and attempted the lives of two young people.

This assassination act left 21-year-old Duber Sneider Balero Chinchia dead, who was initially injured and died in the middle of surgery at the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital. While the wounded man was identified as Luis Miguel Pinto Montes, 22, who is in a clinic in this capital.

Witnesses to the events told the authorities that those responsible for the crime, when they got out of the vehicle, did not say a word and immediately fired, then left at high speed.

Meanwhile, judicial investigators are investigating whether there are security cameras in the sector that have captured the event or at least the characteristics of the taxi, in order to find those responsible.

It was also known that the victims were engaged in various trades and were chatting in the park.

See also  Real Madrid: Nacho on missing Ancelotti confidence and future

You may also like

Unhealthy Levels of Carcinogen Found in Montana Nuclear...

US stocks start week higher, focus on US...

The mayor in the history of the flags...

Visa issuance time would have changes in Colombia

Record-breaking Number of Customs Clearance Vehicles at Hong...

Palantir’s EPS was in line with expectations, revenue...

“Needs improvement in management of food poisoning bacteria...

they got out of the taxi and shot...

The special issue of ‘L’Amico’ focuses on baptism

Mr. Pudink recommends: Was American punk a musical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy