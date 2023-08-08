Bullet attack left one dead and one injured in La Nevada

On Sunday night, a bullet attack was recorded in the main park of the La Nevada neighborhood, in Valledupar, where unknown individuals got out of a taxi and attempted the lives of two young people.

This assassination act left 21-year-old Duber Sneider Balero Chinchia dead, who was initially injured and died in the middle of surgery at the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital. While the wounded man was identified as Luis Miguel Pinto Montes, 22, who is in a clinic in this capital.

Witnesses to the events told the authorities that those responsible for the crime, when they got out of the vehicle, did not say a word and immediately fired, then left at high speed.

Meanwhile, judicial investigators are investigating whether there are security cameras in the sector that have captured the event or at least the characteristics of the taxi, in order to find those responsible.

It was also known that the victims were engaged in various trades and were chatting in the park.

