With the rear view mirror of the van, he hit a cyclist in overtaking, who was thrown into the ditch.

The accident took place on Monday 12 December, around 4.10 pm in via San Marco in Pasiano, near the industrial area, on the border with Motta di Livenza. The street is not lit.

A 64-year-old woman, a resident of Brugnera, was carrying various shopping bags on her bicycle when she was hit and flew with her bicycle into the ditch. She sustained shoulder injuries and head trauma in the fall.

Sores, alerted via Nue112, sent an ambulance from Pordenone and a helicopter to the scene. When the rescuers arrived, the cyclist had not lost consciousness. The medical staff subsequently decided to sedate and intubate her.

The woman, once stabilized, was accompanied aboard the helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Her conditions were judged serious, but her life is not in danger.

The Carabinieri of the Sacile mobile radio rate and the Pordenone fire brigade intervened on the spot to make the scene safe.

The driver of the van, a Mercedes Vito, residing in Chions, was subjected to a breathalyzer: it resulted negative.

However, the carabinieri of the Sacile mobile radio withdrew his license (it is permitted in the event of road accidents with injuries) and charged him with a violation of the highway code (failure to maintain a safe distance when overtaking).

