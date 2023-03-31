Home News Bunagana: beginning this Friday of the entry of Ugandan troops from the EAC into the area occupied by the M23
Ugandan troops from the EAC-RF regional force began their entry into Congolese territory this Friday, March 31 morning. According to several sources, a few hundred elements of the Ugandan Defense Forces entered directly into the zone occupied by the M23 rebels from the Bunagana border.

These Ugandan troops are deploying directly on the Bunagana-Rutshuru axis while the M23 rebels have not yet left the area. On Thursday, March 30, the military leaders of the M23 and those of the regional force headquarters of the EAC, the Ugandan army UPDF as well as the representatives of the Congolese army met in Bunagana to effectively harmonize the withdrawal of the M23 rebels.

This move is part of the prospect of inducing these rebels to cede the area to Ugandan troops from the EAC, who had already been waiting for three days at the border between the DRC and Uganda.

During the Thursday meeting in Bunagana, the EAC regional force commander, Major General Jeff Nyagah, called on the people of Bunagana to support this deployment of Ugandan troops and other EAC forces already in place. place, including those who will arrive like the South Sudanese soldiers. For him, this should allow the reopening of road traffic in Rutshuru territory.

The Bunagana border is a strategic area for the M23 rebellion. Several local actors still doubt the will of these rebels to leave this area.

