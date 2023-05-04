BUND is suing against renewed heap expansion

Home page Hesse

View of the Werra potash plant, Hattorf location, of the fertilizer manufacturer K+S AG in Philippsthal. © Uwe Zucchi/dpa/archive image

The Hessian Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany (BUND) is taking legal action against the renewed expansion of the Hattorf tailings pile of the salt and fertilizer company K+S. As the environmental protection association announced on Thursday, it has filed a lawsuit against the corresponding planning approval decision of the Kassel regional council before the Hessian Administrative Court.

Kassel/Frankfurt – The court confirmed receipt of the lawsuit.

The background to this is the approval granted by the regional council at the beginning of April to enlarge the tailings heap, on which solid salt waste is to be disposed of, by around 10.8 hectares. This corresponds to about 15 soccer fields. As early as 2018, the authorities had allowed the heap at the Hattorf site near Philippsthal in East Hesse to be expanded by around 27 hectares after the previously approved 86-hectare heap was full.

“We reject the expansion of the salt heaps,” said Jörg Nitsch, chairman of BUND Hessen. “Instead, we are calling for the residues from potash mining to be stored in the potash mines that have been exploited.” This is a contradiction to the specification of the legally valid salt management plan 2021-2027, in which the heap cover is prescribed.

The BUND generally disputes the durability of the planned sealing technology, criticizes the slow sealing work on the existing dumps and points out that the additional salt water accumulation triggered by the expansion cannot be calculated, but can only be roughly estimated, it said. The environmental protection association also criticized the fact that 15.2 hectares of forest had been cleared for the renewed expansion. Decades would pass before the replacement afforestation reached the ecological value of the cleared forest.

When asked, the Regional Council stated that it was only aware of the BUND’s filing of a lawsuit until now through the corresponding press release. The lawsuit itself and the statement of grounds for the lawsuit have not yet been submitted to the authority. “Of course, we assume that the approval granted to expand the heap is legal,” said a spokesman.

According to K+S information, around 7.6 million tons of non-recyclable residues accumulate at the Hattorf site every year. The production of the MDax Group depends largely on their disposal. K+S employs 11,000 people worldwide, 10,000 of them in Germany. dpa