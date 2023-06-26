Home » Bundesbank sees the end of the recession
News

Bundesbank sees the end of the recession

by admin
Bundesbank sees the end of the recession

The Bundesbank in Frankfurt am Main (picture alliance / dpa / Arne Dedert)

According to the current monthly report, gross domestic product should grow again in the spring quarter that is coming to an end. In the winter half-year, the German economy slipped into a technical recession with two negative quarters in a row.

The Bundesbank assesses the medium-term prospects cautiously. The economy will only recover with difficulty from the crises of recent years by 2025. Experts are expecting gross domestic product to fall by 0.3 percent in the current year. According to already known forecasts, economic growth of 1.2 and 1.3 percent is predicted for the next two years.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 26, 2023.

See also  What must you do in Cali to acquire the housing subsidy?

You may also like

Moroccan Road Race Championship: Adil Arbawi and Chaima...

“I had faith that God would bring me...

The 10 best books on Lent

Everyday YouTuber Bojjang “Including everything without embellishment in...

A Venezuelan prison accused of sexually assaulting his...

Madagascar. Elections ’23, the maneuvers of Wagner

Ansbach | A whiff of powder wafts through...

Joaquin Phoenix’s Oedipal Odyssey | Culture | .a...

How to clean bad energy from home?

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy