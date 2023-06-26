Bundesbank sees the end of the recession

The Bundesbank in Frankfurt am Main (picture alliance / dpa / Arne Dedert)

According to the current monthly report, gross domestic product should grow again in the spring quarter that is coming to an end. In the winter half-year, the German economy slipped into a technical recession with two negative quarters in a row.

The Bundesbank assesses the medium-term prospects cautiously. The economy will only recover with difficulty from the crises of recent years by 2025. Experts are expecting gross domestic product to fall by 0.3 percent in the current year. According to already known forecasts, economic growth of 1.2 and 1.3 percent is predicted for the next two years.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 26, 2023.

