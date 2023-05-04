Bundesliga: Leverkusen against Cologne – cauldron pre-programmed – football – sports

Good atmosphere expected

In addition to the sporting reasons, you can also look forward to a great atmosphere: Despite the game being postponed, FC fans will be traveling en masse from the cathedral city to Leverkusen. Around 7,500 people from Cologne are said to be in the BayArena, and the game has long been sold out. The postponement of the game has also fueled the explosiveness of the neighborhood duel in the fan camps.

Baumgart also knows about the mood and the almost pre-preserved cauldron: “I know how we Cologne come and how many come along.” That’s why his wish is that everything stays peaceful. “We should fight the rivalries on the pitch and not off it” said the coach. Nevertheless, one thing should prevail in the stands: Derby atmosphere.

Palacios returns

World champion Exequiel Palacios returns to the Bayer squad in time for the local duel. As coach Xabi Alonso announced on Thursday, the Argentine would “of course” be an option for the starting XI for the game.

Palacios had missed the last three games due to thigh problems, but he is now an additional alternative for the derby in the BayArena, which was sold out with 30,210 spectators. “The team’s energy is very good, we’re ready for the final performances Stay in place,” said Alonso: “If we want to achieve our goals, we have to win.”