Hoffenheim ended the 2022-2023 season in 12th position in the Bundesliga table. This was not an easy job for the Staff and the players who had to fight to pull off the support. A look back at the season of the Hoffs and Togolese international striker Ihlas Bebou.

Injured during the pre-season of the past season, Ihlas Bebou did not return to competition until mid-season. While the Hoffs were on 4 games without a win, the return of the Togolese was good for the workforce which regained liveliness and its hegemony.

Reference matches

After the 0 goal against 1 defeat of the 30th day against RB Leipzig, TSG Hoffenheim woke up against Frankfurt. The Hoffs won 3-1 with a goal from Ihlas Bebou. This meeting served as a ticket to stay in the Bundesliga. But it remained to be confirmed during the remaining 3 days. Very quickly the joy of the Hoffs was cooled by Wolfsburg who beat them again 2 goals to 1 during the 32nd day. This would once again have complicated the chances of maintaining TSG Hoffenheim. Tranquil and serene, Ihlas Bebou and his teammates will breathe new life by defeating Union Berlin 4 goals to 2 with yet another achievement from Ihlas Bebou. For the last meeting of the season, the Togolese international again opened the scoring for his team before they were caught at the scoreboard 1 goal everywhere final score against VFB Stuttgart. In the end, Hoffenheim remains in the Bundesliga with 36 points, 3 more than the last relegated Stuttgart.

Ihlas Bebou, the lightning return

The Togolese international has rather delivered a somewhat good season from the point of view of individual performances. Even if he scored only 7 goals in 20 matches in all competitions, he was rather present in the decisive meetings. He, who missed part of the season, was named the Hoffs’ 3rd best player of the season behind Andrej Kramaric and Oliver Baumann.

