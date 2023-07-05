Bundestag – establishment of a Warburg committee rejected

The entrance to the Warburg Bank in Hamburg. (Daniel Bockwoldt / dpa / Daniel Bockwoldt)

The traffic light groups voted against a corresponding request from the CDU and CSU. It is the first time that such a committee has been rejected in Parliament. The Union faction now wants to appeal to the Federal Constitutional Court. Your parliamentary secretary, Schnieder, said they would sue for this fundamental right of the opposition in Karlsruhe. The traffic light factions, on the other hand, argue that the appointment of the committee of inquiry would be unconstitutional, since it is a matter of Hamburg state politics and not one of the federal government.

The Union wants to investigate Chancellor Scholz’s role in the affair surrounding the bank’s so-called “cum-ex” transactions. Scholz has stated several times that as Hamburg’s first mayor, he had no influence on the city’s tax authorities.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 5th, 2023.

