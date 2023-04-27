Bundestag extends Bundeswehr mission in the Mediterranean

The Bundeswehr is taking part in the EU naval mission “Irini” to monitor the arms embargo against Libya in the Mediterranean for another year. The Bundestag decided on Wednesday in Berlin to extend the mandate. The mission, named after a Greek goddess of peace, is primarily about preventing illegal arms trafficking with ships, aircraft and satellites. Other tasks of the EU mission decided in 2020 are the prevention of illegal oil exports and the fight against people smuggling.

Up to 300 German soldiers can continue to take part in the EU operation until April 30, 2024. According to the Ministry of Defence, far fewer are actually deployed, namely only around 30 armed forces.

In the justification for the operation, it is pointed out that there are “continuous violations of the arms embargo” of the United Nations. There are also “continued foreign fighters, forces and mercenaries” in the country. A regulated process to disarm the Libyan militias has still not taken place.

Since last year, however, the training of the Libyan coast guard is no longer part of the German mandate. The reason for this was their actions against refugees and migrants as well as non-governmental organizations that have set themselves the task of helping people in distress in the Mediterranean Sea.