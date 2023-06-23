Home » Bundestag extends two Bundeswehr missions abroad – DW – 23.06.2023
Bundestag extends two Bundeswehr missions abroad – DW – 23.06.2023

A majority of MPs voted in favor of German participation in the UN mission UNIFIL in Lebanon (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) with up to 300 men and women and in the EU mission Eufor Althea in Bosnia-Herzegovina with up to 50 members of the Bundeswehr to continue. Both assignments will be extended until June 30, 2024. 471 MEPs voted for continued participation in UNIFIL (76 against, 1 abstention). 489 parliamentarians gave their consent to the further Bosnia mission (80 no, 2 abstentions).

UNIFIL creates opportunities for communication

The federal government had argued that UNIFIL would remain an essential stabilizing element in the worsening state and economic crisis in Lebanon. The level of tension on the Israeli-Lebanese border also remains high. UNIFIL also creates an indirect means of communication between Israel and Lebanon, which is de facto the only communication platform between the two sides.

In Bosnia it is about continuing the ongoing commitment to security and stability in the western Balkans as well as the support for reforms. These reforms are also necessary for Bosnia-Herzegovina’s process of rapprochement with the European Union.

nob/uh (dpa, afp)

