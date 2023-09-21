Bundestag passes law for more energy efficiency

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In the second attempt, the Bundestag passed a law intended to increase energy efficiency. For example, it involves concrete savings targets for the federal and state governments as well as efficiency standards for data centers. Companies with high energy consumption should introduce energy or environmental management systems and create concrete plans to implement measures for greater energy efficiency. A limit on individual consumption by companies or private households should not be introduced.

The law, which still has to pass the Bundesrat, primarily implements EU requirements. It was actually supposed to be decided in July, shortly before the summer break. However, the vote was canceled because there were no longer enough representatives in the plenary hall. The law was passed on Thursday.

