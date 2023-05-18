Bundeswehr: Air Force Inspector considers technology to be “ready for a museum”

In an interview, the Air Force Inspector spoke openly about serious shortcomings. Helicopters are still in the air, the series of which is already in the Deutsches Museum. And to use a Tornado jet for one hour, a technician has to work almost 200 hours.

Dhe inspector of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, complained that some of the Air Force’s technology was “ready for a museum”. “Our current transport helicopter, for example, is already in the German Museum,” Gerhartz told the “Handelsblatt”. “And it takes a lot of effort to get the tornado airborne. There are almost 200 technician hours for every hour of flight.”

The EUR 100 billion special fund for the Bundeswehr can therefore only be “start-up financing for important modernization projects,” the general said. “But we also urgently need to increase the regular defense budget to two percent of economic output, for example to procure ammunition.”

The Bundeswehr has been using the Sikorsky CH-53 as a transport helicopter since the 1960s. The models are to be phased out by 2030 at the latest. Last summer, 60 Chinook helicopters from the US manufacturer Boeing were ordered as successors. However, the order could be up to twelve billion euros twice as expensive as planned.

To a possible Fighter Jet Coalition for Ukraine said Gerhartz cautiously. “Here I am completely with the Chancellor. We have to deliver what we promised Ukraine first.” Germany has given up a Patriot air defense system and Ukrainian soldiers have been trained on it. In addition, Ukraine will receive additional Iris-T SLM air defense systems. “Here, too, we are involved in the tactical training of Ukrainian soldiers.”

Both Patriot and Iris-T SLM fended off Russian missiles and missiles on a daily basis. “This is essential for the protection of the population,” emphasized Gerhartz. Whether there will ultimately be an international fighter jet coalition, as suggested by Great Britain and the Netherlands, is a political decision.

